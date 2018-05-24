Hera Pheri 3 producer Firoz Nadiadwala: It will be as successful as first two films

Starring akshay Kumar, Hera Pheri 3 is being directed by Indra Kumar. Starring akshay Kumar, Hera Pheri 3 is being directed by Indra Kumar.

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala is heaving a sigh of relief as Hera Pheri 3 is set to get made with Akshay Kumar as the actor and Indra Kumar as director. He is confident it will turn as successful as the other two films in the franchise.

Nadiadwala made the two very successful Hera Pheri films with Akshay. Then, for some reasons best known to them, they had a fallout and Hera Pheri 3 was announced with John Abraham replacing Akshay. That project never took off, and then the purported director of Hera Pheri 3 Neeraj Vora fell ill and passed away.

Now, Akshay and the cast of the original Hera Pheri film — Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty — are reunited for the third film in the franchise.

So what happened?

“Time happened. Time is the greatest healer. Akshay is a fabulous actor and an even better human being. We sorted out the issues, and here he is back in Hera Pheri,” said Nadiadwala, who has been going through a rough patch during the past few years with a public fallouts with directors Rajkumar Santoshi and Anees Bazmee and the worst blow, the death of friend and writer-director Neeraj Vora, who passed away.

Also Read | Indra Kumar confirms directing Hera Pheri 3: It’s an honour to work with Akshay, Suniel and Paresh Rawal

“Neeraj was not just my friend. He was my brother. More than a brother… He stayed with me in my house till his death. I kept hoping against hope that he would recover and direct ‘Hera Pheri 3’. That was not meant to be. But I know Neeraj is with me. He is watching over me. And he will guide me through ‘Hera Pheri 3’,” he added.

Nadiadwala has chosen veteran director Indra Kumar to direct “Hera Pheri 3”.

Explaining his decision, he said: “Indra Kumar is a director who understands the ‘sur’ and ‘taal’ of an Indian comedy. With his experience in the field, he is best qualified to take over the ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise. I’ve full confidence that ‘Hera Pheri 3’ will turn out to be as successful as the first two films.”

The first “Hera Pheri” film starred Akshay, Suniel and Paresh as three out-of-luck wastrels out to make quick money. Soon after the film was completed, Nadiadwala had a showdown with director Priyadarshan who was replaced in the second part by Neeraj.

“It’s the story of my life,” sighed Nadiadwala, adding: “But now everything is falling into place. Besides ‘Hera Pheri 3’, I’ll be announcing several other projects soon.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App