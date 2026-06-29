‘Hera Pheri 3 will never happen’: Priyadarshan exits franchise amid legal troubles

Dealing a significant blow to Hera Pheri fans, director Priyadarshan has officially announced that he is no longer a part of the proposed third instalment in the film franchise. Although the filmmaker had expressed hope earlier this year that Hera Pheri 3 would materialise in the near future, even if not this year, he has now revealed that he has stepped away from the project.

Priyadarshan went one step further and noted that the movie is unlikely to become a reality ever due to the legal troubles haunting it. While producer Firoz A Nadiadwala was the first to announce the director’s departure, Priyadarshan himself later confirmed it.