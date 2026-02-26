‘Hera Pheri 3 won’t happen this year’: Priyadarshan on messy legal battle stalling Akshay Kumar film, the ‘tiff’ with Paresh Rawal 

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has finally opened up about the future of his highly anticipated project Hera Pheri 3. The film had gone on floors but soon ran into legal complications related to its rights after producer G P Vijayakumar approached the Madras High Court, claiming that he holds the rights to the film and not Firoz Nadiadwala. Following this, the shooting of the film was halted, and Priyadarshan has now shared an update on the matter.

Priyadarshan on Hera Pheri 3 running into legal trouble

Speaking to E Times, Priyadarshan admitted that there are several complications surrounding the project. He said, “Certain people said they have the rights to the film, while others claimed rights to the music.” The director further shared that Bhushan Kumar had issued a public statement clarifying that the music rights of Hera Pheri 3 belong to him. Priyadarshan added that only after all the legal issues are resolved can the team think about moving ahead with the film. When asked whether Hera Pheri 3 would go on floors this year, he said, “Definitely not this year.”