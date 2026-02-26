Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Hera Pheri 3 won’t happen this year’: Priyadarshan on messy legal battle stalling Akshay Kumar film, the ‘tiff’ with Paresh Rawal
Priyadarshan admitted that there are several lgal complications surrounding Hera Pheri 3 and confirmed that the film won't go on floors this year.
Filmmaker Priyadarshan has finally opened up about the future of his highly anticipated project Hera Pheri 3. The film had gone on floors but soon ran into legal complications related to its rights after producer G P Vijayakumar approached the Madras High Court, claiming that he holds the rights to the film and not Firoz Nadiadwala. Following this, the shooting of the film was halted, and Priyadarshan has now shared an update on the matter.
Priyadarshan on Hera Pheri 3 running into legal trouble
Speaking to E Times, Priyadarshan admitted that there are several complications surrounding the project. He said, “Certain people said they have the rights to the film, while others claimed rights to the music.” The director further shared that Bhushan Kumar had issued a public statement clarifying that the music rights of Hera Pheri 3 belong to him. Priyadarshan added that only after all the legal issues are resolved can the team think about moving ahead with the film. When asked whether Hera Pheri 3 would go on floors this year, he said, “Definitely not this year.”
As per Bar and Bench, production house Seven Arts International claimed that Firoz Nadiadwala only had the rights to remake one film — the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam original Ramji Rao Speaking. This adaptation became the first Hera Pheri, which was released in 2000 and directed by Priyadarshan.
The producer further alleged that Nadiadwala violated the contract not only by making the sequel Phir Hera Pheri but also by transferring the rights of the franchise to a third party — Cape of Good Films, which belongs to Akshay Kumar.
Priyadarshan on tiff with Paresh Rawal
Hera Pheri 3 did not face legal trouble only over its rights. At one point, Paresh Rawal had exited the film, following which Akshay Kumar reportedly moved court against him, seeking Rs 25 crore in damages. However, the matter was resolved quickly, with Akshay later withdrawing the case. During the interaction, Priyadarshan maintained that he never had any issues with Rawal, with whom he has collaborated for several years. He added that there is no animosity between them and acknowledged that relationships in the film industry often change. “I’ve also seen people fall out and then work together again. I don’t think there are permanent enemies in politics or cinema,” he said.
Priyadarshan on Manoj Bajpayee replacing Govinda in Bhagam Bhag
The filmmaker also spoke about the sequel to Bhagam Bhag and revealed that while he did not want to be part of the project despite being offered the director’s chair, he never stopped the makers from going ahead with it or Akshay Kumar from starring in it. He also denied having any knowledge about Manoj Bajpayee replacing Govinda in the film. Addressing the speculation, Priyadarshan said, “I have no idea what they are doing or what the subject is.”
