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‘Hera Pheri 3 not happening for now’ says Akshay Kumar; denies rift with Paresh Rawal
Akshay Kumar spoke about the future of Hera Pheri 3 and revealed that it is not happening for now.
Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the promotions of his latest release Bhooth Bangla. While the film has received mixed reviews, what fans have been eagerly waiting for is to see Akshay reunite with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3. However, in a recent interaction, the actor spoke about the film and revealed that it is not happening for now.
Akshay Kumar on Hera Pheri 3’s future
Speaking to Subhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Akshay said, “Hera Pheri 3 abhi filhaal toh nahi ban rahi (The film is not happening as of now),” said the actor. Akshay admitted that he himself was shocked after the film came to a halt. He said, “Mujhe khud jhatka laga tha. Koi baat nahi, Welcome bana li. Thoda kuch mantra padna padega ki sab theek ho jaaye. Abhi ek saal toh nahi hain. Uske bohot saare issues hain, aisa nahi hain ki hum teeno (actors) saath nahi hain. Welcome to the Jungle mein hum teeno saath hain. Kuch kuch cheezein hoti hain jo main camera pe nahi bol sakta. Bohot saari cheezein, agreements hain, which takes the project backwards (I am myself in shock. But that’s okay. I think we need some good mantras to make it happen. For the next one year the film is not on track. There are many issues, but not with us three actors. We are working in Welcome to the Jungle. There are some things that I cannot speak on camera. There are agreements).”
He added, “Apne aap ayega, jab waqt aayega tab ban jaayega. Bas yahi hein ki budhapa na ho jaaye tab tak (It will come on its own time. When the time is right, the film will be made. I hope we are not old by that time)!”
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Hera Pheri 3 copyright row
For the unversed, Hera Pheri 3 has been facing legal troubles since its inception. Production house Seven Arts International has filed a case against the film’s makers. The production house claimed that Sajid Nadiadwala only had the rights to remake one film—the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam original Ramji Rao Speaking (1989). This adaptation was the first Hera Pheri film, released in 2000 and directed by Priyadarshan.
However, they alleged that Nadiadwala violated the contract and went on to make the sequel Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. They also accused him of transferring the rights of the franchise to a third party—Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films—without having the rights to the franchise in the first place. The matter is currently in court.
About Hera Pheri 3
The chatter around the making of Hera Pheri 3 has been going on for a few years now. Akshay and the team announced the film with the original trio, following which, Paresh backed out fo the project. Later, Paresh rejoined the team but the film’s making has been halted.
Hera Pheri released in 2000, with Priyadarshan as the director, and became one of the most popular Hindi comedies of all time. The film had a sequel in 2006, titled Phir Hera Pheri, which was directed by Neeraj Vora.
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