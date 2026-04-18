‘Hera Pheri 3 not happening for now’ says Akshay Kumar; denies rift with Paresh Rawal

Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the promotions of his latest release Bhooth Bangla. While the film has received mixed reviews, what fans have been eagerly waiting for is to see Akshay reunite with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3. However, in a recent interaction, the actor spoke about the film and revealed that it is not happening for now.

Akshay Kumar on Hera Pheri 3’s future

Speaking to Subhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Akshay said, “Hera Pheri 3 abhi filhaal toh nahi ban rahi (The film is not happening as of now),” said the actor. Akshay admitted that he himself was shocked after the film came to a halt. He said, “Mujhe khud jhatka laga tha. Koi baat nahi, Welcome bana li. Thoda kuch mantra padna padega ki sab theek ho jaaye. Abhi ek saal toh nahi hain. Uske bohot saare issues hain, aisa nahi hain ki hum teeno (actors) saath nahi hain. Welcome to the Jungle mein hum teeno saath hain. Kuch kuch cheezein hoti hain jo main camera pe nahi bol sakta. Bohot saari cheezein, agreements hain, which takes the project backwards (I am myself in shock. But that’s okay. I think we need some good mantras to make it happen. For the next one year the film is not on track. There are many issues, but not with us three actors. We are working in Welcome to the Jungle. There are some things that I cannot speak on camera. There are agreements).”