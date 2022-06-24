Hera Pheri 3 confirmed with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, says producer Firoz Nadiadwala

Iconic comedy-drama Hera Pheri starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal is all set for its third chapter. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala, in a recent interview, confirmed working on Hera Pheri 3 and also mentioned that it would have the original cast.

“You’ll get to see it very soon with the same star cast – Akshay ji, Paresh bhai and Suniel ji. The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities. It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters. We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism etc,” he told Bollywood Hungama.

Hera Pheri released in 2000 followed by Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. Both the films, over the years, have managed to gain cult status for their hilarious script and entertaining performances.

While the producer did not reveal much, he hinted that they have already shortlisted a director for the next sequel. “We are in talks. We’ll make the announcement soon,” said Nadiadwala.

The first part was directed by Priyadarshan, while the sequel was written and directed by the late Neeraj Vora. Recently there were rumours that Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa will helm Hera Pheri 3, however, Firoz Nadiadwala said the buzz isn’t true. He also shared that the team had indeed started work on Hera Phera 3 in 2014 but had to stop after Neeraj Vora fell ill. The new film, though, will have a lot of changes in terms of story and characters.

Firoz Nadiadwala also seemed positive that he can create a franchise with Hera Pheri, with each film earning big. He said, “Sustaining at the box office is important. And the moment you take anything for granted, it falls. Because we hope that God willing, we can make more parts – Hera Pheri 4, Hera Pheri 5, etc. And it should be better than the earlier parts. We hope that there will be a new film released every 15 months. Isn’t this how the West operates? Don’t we get a new Spider-Man or Bond film soon after the previous part has been released in the cinemas?”