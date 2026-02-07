Hera Pheri 3 caught in copyright row; Akshay Kumar’s production house claims lack of clarity on rights

A South Indian producer has approached the Madras High Court, claiming that Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala does not own the rights to the franchise.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readChennaiFeb 7, 2026 05:57 PM IST
Paresh Rawal Hera Pheri 3Paresh Rawal returns to Hera Pheri 3.
Make us preferred source on Google

The legal troubles around Hera Pheri 3 refuse to end. After the face-off between the film’s lead actors Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, the film has now landed in a fresh copyright controversy. A South Indian producer has approached the Madras High Court, claiming that producer Firoz Nadiadwala does not own the rights to the franchise. Now, the future of the sequel remains uncertain.

As per Bar and Bench, production house Seven Arts International has claimed that Nadiadwala only had the rights to remake one film — the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam original Ramji Rao Speaking (1989). This adaptation was the first Hera Pheri film, released in 2000 and directed by Priyadarshan. However, the South Indian producer alleged that Nadiadwala flouted the contract and went on to make the sequel Phir Hera Pheri in 2006, and later transferred the rights of the franchise to a third party. In this case, the third party is Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films.

Following these allegations, the Madras High Court has questioned producer Firoz Nadiadwala on whether it is legally permissible to make the film while the matter remains under dispute.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, GP Vijayakumar, MD of Seven Arts International, claimed that he bought the rights of the film from the original producers. “I bought the entire rights for the Hera Pheri franchise from the original producers of Ramji Rao Speaking, Adithya Films in 2022. They informed me that Firoz Nadiadwala had been given the right to make one Hindi version of the film. But he made a second version which released in 2006. He is not authorised to make a sequel or prequel, or use the characters,” he said.

Also Read | Paresh Rawal corrects fan who calls him ‘hero’ of Hera Pheri 3, requests him to reconsider his exit: ‘There are three heroes’

He further claimed that he did not approach the court when the second sequel was made, choosing to let bygones be bygones, and wanted to produce the third instalment of the Hindi film. However, he later discovered that Nadiadwala had sold the rights to Akshay Kumar. “While the first film was directed by Priyadarshan who we are close to, the second film was directed by Neeraj Vora, and the copyright holders at the time didn’t realise what happened. The original producers and I realised much later that Nadiadwala has done a violation and cheating. At the time we thought jo ho gaya, ho gaya. We will produce the next version in Hindi. We approached actor Akshay Kumar for the same and that’s when we got to know that Nadiadwala has sold the rights to Akshay’s production house Cape of Good Films. We sent Nadiadwala a legal notice on how he could sell something he did not own. I had no option but to move the Court,” he said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Akshay Kumar’s production house told the publication that they had purchased the film’s rights under the assumption that Firoz Nadiadwala held complete ownership of the Hera Pheri franchise.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor
Ghooskhor Pandat
'Cursed' TV show led by 3 women was scarred by tragedy when 2 actresses died, third left showbiz forever
Nafisa Joseph, Kuljeet Randhawa and Malini Sharma
Munna Bhai's 'Dekh le' girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident
Dekh Le girl Mumait Khan
Was Priyanka Chopra the OG Naagin? Ekta Kapoor reveals
Priyanka Chopra struggled in Hollywood after leaving an established Bollywood career, says her manager
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India has agreed to grant greater market access through elimination or reduction of tariffs for some American farm produce.
What India has really given on agriculture in India-US trade deal
E Sreedharan says the Centre is ready to move ahead with a Kerala high-speed rail corridor if the state government supports it. (File Photo)
‘Metro Man’ speaks out: ‘Centre silent on Kerala high-speed rail as LDF govt did RRTS stunt’
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor
Nafisa Joseph, Kuljeet Randhawa and Malini Sharma
'Cursed' TV show led by 3 women was scarred by tragedy when 2 actresses died, third left showbiz forever
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
Cat opens door for owner
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
IND vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
coffee
The ultimate caffeine trail: Six Indian cities every coffee lover must visit
Nasa
Nasa approves iPhones for Spaceflight after years of tech restrictions
Must Read
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf holds nerve as Pakistan survive Netherlands scare by 3 Wickets in tournament opener
Faheem
Nasa approves iPhones for Spaceflight after years of tech restrictions
Nasa
WhatsApp is getting an Instagram-inspired ‘Close Friends’ update
The newly spotted WhatsApp feature is similar to how Instagram's close friends list.
Don't drop everything just to do AI: Tech Matters’ CEO Jim Fruchterman warns nonprofits
Jim Fruchterman
The ultimate caffeine trail: Six Indian cities every coffee lover must visit
coffee
Advertisement
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement