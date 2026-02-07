Hera Pheri 3 caught in copyright row; Akshay Kumar’s production house claims lack of clarity on rights

The legal troubles around Hera Pheri 3 refuse to end. After the face-off between the film’s lead actors Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, the film has now landed in a fresh copyright controversy. A South Indian producer has approached the Madras High Court, claiming that producer Firoz Nadiadwala does not own the rights to the franchise. Now, the future of the sequel remains uncertain.

As per Bar and Bench, production house Seven Arts International has claimed that Nadiadwala only had the rights to remake one film — the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam original Ramji Rao Speaking (1989). This adaptation was the first Hera Pheri film, released in 2000 and directed by Priyadarshan. However, the South Indian producer alleged that Nadiadwala flouted the contract and went on to make the sequel Phir Hera Pheri in 2006, and later transferred the rights of the franchise to a third party. In this case, the third party is Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films.