Hera Pheri 3 confirmed, to reunite Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal

Hera Pheri ranks as one of the most epic comedies of Bollywood till date. The laugh riot stars Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suniel Shetty as Shyam and Paresh Rawal as Babu Bhaiya. The first movie in the franchise, which was the remake of 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking, was directed by Priyadarshan and released in 2000. It quickly went on to become an iconic film that finds an audience even today whenever it is aired on television channels. The franchise returned with a sequel titled Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. After that, the audiences have been waiting patiently for the third installment. While there were talks about it every now and then, nothing was confirmed ever.

However, much to the happiness of the fans, filmmaker Indra Kumar confirmed today that the next outing in the comedy franchise was indeed on the cards and Akshay, Suniel and Paresh have agreed to come together for Hera Pheri 3. That’s not all. He even hinted that he himself might be directing the film. Indra Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “This is going to be a fun project with a stellar star cast @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty @SirPareshRawal Looking forward to #HeraPheri3”

This is going to be a fun project with a stellar star cast @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty @SirPareshRawal

Looking forward to #HeraPheri3 😀https://t.co/A1Fp3WZAUO — Indra Kumar (@Indra_kumar_9) May 23, 2018

A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, “The project was locked last month after the three actors gave their dates. It will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule between December 2018 and February 2019 and will release in the second half of next year.”

This is not a throwback but takes me back to so many. As always was lovely catching up with one of my oldest friend and co-star @SunielVShetty today :) pic.twitter.com/SaRsCCWqKq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 29, 2018

Aye Raaaaajjjuuuu! Always such a pleasure to see you!!! So happy to be smiling together forever! @akshaykumar https://t.co/ND4GJH8PwP — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 29, 2018

Not a long time back, Akshay took to his Instagram account and posted a picture with his “oldest friend and co-star” Suneil who replied, “Aye Raaaaajjjuuuu! Always such a pleasure to see you, so happy to be smiling together forever.” Suneil’s reply set the speculations soaring about an impending reunion of the duo and their much-awaited film Hera Pheri 3. Well, it would surely be a treat for fans to watch them along with Paresh Rawal reuniting after almost 15 years.

Meanwhile, indianexpress.com awaits a confirmation from the makers about the project.

