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Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal-starrer’s future remains bleak as writer exits film amid ongoing rights battle
Amid the ongoing legal issues surrounding the Hera Pheri 3's rights, the film's writer Rohan Shankar has stepped away from the project.
The future of Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited project Hera Pheri 3 continues to remain uncertain. Amid the ongoing legal issues surrounding the film’s rights, the film’s writer Rohan Shankar has stepped away from the project. The writer recently confirmed his exit and also spoke about how the legal battles have impacted the film’s future.
Hera Pheri 3 writer exits film
Speaking with News18, Shankar shared, “I was in talks, and it was supposed to happen, but it didn’t because of legal issues. Hopefully, if Hera Pheri 3 happens and if Priyadarshan sir is there, maybe I will be too.” The writer described Akshay and Priyadarshan as workaholics and highlighted how they already have multiple projects lined up. “Priyan sir works a lot. Priyan sir and Akshay sir are workaholics.”
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Shankar further added that due to the legal troubles delaying Hera Pheri 3, Priyadarshan may complete several other films in the meantime as the project remains stuck. “He might make five films before Hera Pheri even starts” due to the unresolved legal complications.
Priyadarshan and Akshay are currently gearing up for the release of their next film Bhooth Bangla, which is set to hit theatres on April 17. Priyadarshan is also focused on another project, Haiwan, which will star Akshay and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Meanwhile, he has also announced his 100th film with Mohanlal.
What is the Hera Pheri 3 legal dispute?
According to a report in Bar and Bench, GP Vijayakumar of production house Seven Arts International claimed that producer Firoz Nadiadwala does not own the rights to the Hera Pheri franchise. The production house alleged that Nadiadwala only had the rights to remake one film — the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam original Ramji Rao Speaking (1989). This adaptation became the first Hera Pheri film, released in 2000 and directed by Priyadarshan.
However, the South Indian producer alleged that Nadiadwala violated the contract and went on to make the sequel Phir Hera Pheri in 2006, which he chose to overlook at the time. The dispute escalated when Nadiadwala reportedly transferred the rights of the franchise to a third party — in this case, Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films — prompting legal action. The matter is currently in court.
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