Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal-starrer’s future remains bleak as writer exits film amid ongoing rights battle

The future of Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited project Hera Pheri 3 continues to remain uncertain. Amid the ongoing legal issues surrounding the film’s rights, the film’s writer Rohan Shankar has stepped away from the project. The writer recently confirmed his exit and also spoke about how the legal battles have impacted the film’s future.

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Hera Pheri 3 writer exits film

Speaking with News18, Shankar shared, “I was in talks, and it was supposed to happen, but it didn’t because of legal issues. Hopefully, if Hera Pheri 3 happens and if Priyadarshan sir is there, maybe I will be too.” The writer described Akshay and Priyadarshan as workaholics and highlighted how they already have multiple projects lined up. “Priyan sir works a lot. Priyan sir and Akshay sir are workaholics.”