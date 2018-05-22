Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor Hemu Adhikari dies at 81

Hemu Adhikari was suffering from a lung ailment. Hemu Adhikari was suffering from a lung ailment.

Veteran film and theatre actor Hemu Adhikari, known for his cameo in Rajkumar Hirani’s Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), died due to a lung ailment at his residence in Dadar here yesterday, family sources said. Adhikari (81) was suffering from a lung infection for the last one-and-a-half years. The renowned actor has acted in Sai Paranjpe’s Katha and Marathi films like Dhyaas Parya and Harishchandrachi Factory too. His last rites were performed last night, the sources said.

The actor is survived by wife, two daughters and a son.

Noted Bollywood and Marathi film actor Sonali Kulkarni expressed her condolences on Adhikari’s death.

The actor wrote, “Sad to know the demise of our dear friend, wonderful actor, sharp audience, deep thinker, passionate reader and a fearless, concerned citizen..RIP Hemukaka 💕 you’ll be missed😔 #RIP #HemuAdhikari”

