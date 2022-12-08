Hema Malini wishes ‘love of my life’ Dharmendra on 87th birthday; Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol share pictures from family album. See here

Legendary actor Dharmendra‘s friends and family members took to social media to wish him a happy birthday. The actor turned 87 on Thursday. His wife, actor-politician Hema Malini took to Twitter and wrote a sweet note alongside pictures of the two of them together.

“Praying for dear Dharam ji’s good health on his birthday today❤️ Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives🙏HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life❤️❤️,” she wrote.

“Happy Birthday Papa. Love you. ❤️🤗,” wrote Sunny Deol on Instagram, alongside a picture of him and his father. Dharmendra’s younger son, Bobby Deol, shared a joint Instagram post with Dharmendra’s grandson, Karan Deol. Sharing a picture of the three of them sitting next to a ‘havan kund’, they wrote, “So blessed to be your son and grandson 🙏🏻 Happy Birthday Bade papa @aapkadharam.” Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol posted an old black-and-white picture of her father on Instagram stories.

Dharmendra took to Twitter to thank his well-wishers. He also shared a picture of the four-tier birthday cake given to him by his fan club. “Loving friends, thanks 🙏 love you all for your loving and huge Birthday cake,” he wrote in a tweet.

He thanked actors Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. To the Singham star, he replied, “Jeetey raho Ajay…You are my loving neighbour and i am your loving uncle. Love you always ❤️.”

Dharmendra has worked in over 300 films in his career, which began in 1960. Up next, he’ll be seen in director Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and others.