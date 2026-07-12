Hema Malini would love Deepika Padukone to do her biopic: ‘A beautiful, talented girl’

As yesteryear actor-turned-politician Hema Malini completed 60 years in Indian cinema, she participated in an event to commemorate the occasion. During the event, Hema agreed that Deepika Padukone would be an apt choice to portray her in a biopic, if it were to be made.

“If she wants, she can do it. Anybody can do it. Deepika is a beautiful, talented girl,” said Hema, when asked if she’d like Deepika to play her in a biopic. Interestingly, Hema handpicked Deepika to launch her 2017 biography, Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl.

Also, one of the two characters Deepika played in her Bollywood debut, Farah Khan’s 2007 blockbuster reincarnation saga Om Shanti Om — Shantirpiya — was modelled on Hema, since she was fondly referred to as the “Dreamy Girl”, a play on Hema’s evergreen moniker, “Dream Girl”.

Event to commemorate Hema Malini’s 60 years

The veteran actor addressed the media and guests at Hema Malini — Live in Concert: Celebrating the Dream Girl’s Diamond Jubilee — 60 Glorious Years in Cinema. Held at Mumbai’s Shanmukhananda Hall on Friday evening, the concert saw a 15-piece live orchestra celebrate milestones from her film career through songs.

Produced and directed by RJ Anirudh, the charity concert also featured a special tribute to Hema’s late husband and veteran actor Dharmendra, who died in November 2025 at the age of 89. The event also supported film bodies CINTAA (Cine and TV Artists’ Association) and FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) with a contribution of Rs 10 lakh.

Such a memorable, well organised event! The Diamond Jubilee of my years in the film industry was curated and celebrated with so much pomp and grandeur that it was truly mind boggling! As for the wonderful audience who filled the auditorium, they appeared engrossed in the music of… pic.twitter.com/b578W8DSaT — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) July 11, 2026

Hema Malini remembers her mother

Hema Malini couldn’t help but express gratitude to her late mother and producer Jaya Chakravarti, who served as her manager in her early career and was crucial in shaping Hema’s historic journey in films. “I’m thankful to my mother, she stood by me. I believe mothers play an important role in the life and career of their children. My family was with me, and that is why I was able to grow,” said Hema.

Hema and Dharmendra have two daughters — Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. However, Hema revealed that Esha couldn’t make it to the event as she was battling a viral infection. Actor Madhoo, a cousin of Hema, was present at the event and spoke fondly of the grace with which the veteran actor deals with the lows of her life.

“There are problems in life, but Hema has always looked impeccable, she does not sit and talk about her sob stories. I asked her how she manages to do this and she said, ‘The whole world wants to know how Hema Malini copes with problems but I’ll not give into that. Every morning I meet Mr. Krishna and I discuss things with him and he solves it.’ I’ve learnt from her as to how to deal with problems with hope that everything will be sorted, and that it is important to live in the present,” said Madhoo.

To continue my take on yday’s saga, I have to acknowledge Shyamal Bhumika for the lovely, much appreciated saree they created for the occasion👌

Invited to participate in the function were my yesteryear co stars and good friends Jeetu ji, Shatru and Rakesh Roshan and I feted them… pic.twitter.com/XDtV6Tul4s — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) July 11, 2026

Hema Malini’s collaborators weigh in on her journey

Several filmmakers, co-stars, and technicians, who have worked with Hema Malini, were present at the event in order to celebrate her journey. “We’ve had a great rapport workwise. She understands everything and she has a photographic memory, the way she remembers her dialogues is amazing. I remember she jumped at the idea of playing a double role in Seeta aur Geeta,” recalled veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy.

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Ramesh has directed Hema in hits like 1971 family drama Andaz, 1973 comedy Seeta Aur Geeta, and most notably, 1975 action epic Sholay. “We’ve worked on a few films but people fondly remembered her as Basanti even after 50 years of Sholay,” added the filmmaker, referring to her iconic character of a tangewali. Their last collaboration, romantic comedy Shimla Mirchi, released in 2020 after years of delay.

Directors of my hit films Ramesh Sippy, Umesh Mehra and Anil Sharma were also recipients of the Diamonds of the Film Industry awards.

My cousin Madhoo was there to greet me too. pic.twitter.com/XqyEUqXWmD — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) July 11, 2026

Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon, who shared screen space with Hema Malini in Ambrish Sangal’s 1981 crime drama Dard, described her as the “pride” of the film industry, and praised her dedication towards acting and also noted her contributions as a politician. Hema joined the Bhartiya Janata Party in the early 2000s, and has been serving as a Member of Parliament in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh since 2014.

Other co-stars of Hema, from across her 200+ filmography, present at the event were filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, veteran actor Jeetendra, actor and Sippy’s wife Kiran Juneja, among others.

We move on to the wonderful singers who graced the occasion and enthralled everyone with their mesmerising singing, bringing back memories of the great originals. The audience sat spellbound, transported to another world with the sheer brilliance of the rendering.

Grateful to… pic.twitter.com/sF8B9igfue — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) July 11, 2026

Singers pay tribute to Hema Malini

Kavita Krishnamurthy recalled that while she’s sung Hema Malini’s song “Delhi Mein Mera Dil Na Laga” from Aruna Raje’s Rihaee in 1988, she and the actor go a long way back. “I’ve seen Hema ji since I was a three-year-old. We’ve grown up together in Delhi. She was a close friend of my sister. They used to go to Bharatnatyam class together. Then she became a big star, I’ve seen her career go up. Her relationship with me and my family has not changed,” said the singer.

The evening saw performances by Kavita, Sudesh Bhosle, Suresh Wadkar, Padmini Kolhapure, Shabbir Kumar, Anu Malik, Anup Jalota, Vijeta Pandit and Purnima Shrestha, who recreated some of Hema’s popular songs, including “Meri Makhna Meri Soniye” and “Hori Khele Raghuveera” from BR Chopra’s 2003 cult family drama Baghban, and “Ek Na Ek Din Ye Kahani Banegi” from Naresh Kumar’s Gora Aur Kala (1972).

“Hema ji’s journey is so long that it cannot be completed in three-four concerts. She is one of those rare actresses who has contributed towards classical dance,” Jalota said. “We are giving this tribute to her, and it’s a big honour for us. We have been rehearsing the songs for a month, and Hema ji has been coming to the studio, and is listening to every song and monitoring it,” added Bhosle.

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Composer Anu Malik termed it a “surreal moment” to be part of the celebration, and described Hema Malini as one of the greatest actors. He worked with her on two films — Sukhwant Dhadda’s Ek Chadar Maili Si (1986) and Mahesh Bhatt’s Maarg (1992). “They worked with so much love and dedication in all my films. It is because of their contribution that I looked the way I did on screen,” Hema said of her colleagues at the occasion.