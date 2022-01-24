Hema Malini shares a lovely throwback photo with Dharmendra, Esha and Ahana: ‘Proud to have two daughters’

Actor-politician Hema Malini is celebrating National Girl Child Day. Hema recently took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself and Dharmendra hosting their two daughters Ahana Deol and Esha Deol on their shoulders. The sepia image’s caption read, “Today is a celebration of the girl child. So proud to have my two daughters in my life. #daughter #celebration #girlchild.”

Hema and Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol was quick to respond to the post with a comment that read, “Love and respect @dreamgirlhemamalini @aapkadharam.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

Fans also showered love on the post. While one user wrote, “Beautiful family, beautiful daughters.” Another user mentioned, “Beautiful family. God bless all of you.”

Hema Malini shares a strong bond with her daughters. Last year, the actor-politician had graced Indian Idol 12 during which she had received a lovely video message from Esha. After watching the clip from Esha, an emotional Hema said, “She is my lovely baby. Esha and Ahana. She is always with me. Even after marriage, aisa lagta hai ki (it feels like) she has brought a son for me.” In the clip, Esha had spoken about marrying Bharat in 2012, and how her mother had stayed strong during the entire ceremony, but could not help but break down towards the end.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra got married in 1980 and have two daughters together, Ahana and Esha.

On the work front, Hema Malini was last seen in the 2020 movie Shimla Mirchi along with Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.