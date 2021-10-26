scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Hema Malini shares post-birthday photo with Dharmendra, thanks fans for their warm wishes

Hema Malini recently rang in her 73rd birthday with her family members. The Baghban actor was recently seen on a Sholay reunion episode on KBC 13.

New Delhi
October 26, 2021 2:51:45 pm
Hema Malini shared an adorable photo with Dharmendra on social media.

Bollywood actor Hema Malini, who recently celebrated her 73rd birthday, recently took to social media to thank her fans for their warm wishes. The Dream Girl of Bollywood shared a lovely photo with husband, actor Dharmendra while thanking her fans in the caption.

“A BIG Thank you to all those who have wished me and sent lovely messages on my birthday. Have gone through all of them and I’m left with a feeling of joy and gratitude receiving so much love from all of you! Thank you all🙏💕 Relaxing after the celebrations,” she shared.

Earlier, the Baghban actor had shared a few photos from her birthday celebration on her social media where she was seen sharing a cake with her family members.

Recently, Hema Malini was seen on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 along with director Ramesh Sippy. The show became a mini-reunion of Sholay as along with Amitabh Bachchan as the host, the team went down memory lane and spoke about making the 1975 classic.

Also Read |Ratna Pathak Shah on marriage with Naseeruddin Shah: ‘Sambhog Se Sanyaas Tak was our first play and that’s the story of our life’

During the episode, Hema performed Dharmendra‘s popular dialogue, “Basanti, in kutton ke samne mat naachna,” leaving the audience applauding. Amitabh and Hema also performed on Satte Pe Satta’s famous song “Dilbar Mere” on the episode.

