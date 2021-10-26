Hema Malini shares post-birthday photo with Dharmendra, thanks fans for their warm wishes

Bollywood actor Hema Malini, who recently celebrated her 73rd birthday, recently took to social media to thank her fans for their warm wishes. The Dream Girl of Bollywood shared a lovely photo with husband, actor Dharmendra while thanking her fans in the caption.

“A BIG Thank you to all those who have wished me and sent lovely messages on my birthday. Have gone through all of them and I’m left with a feeling of joy and gratitude receiving so much love from all of you! Thank you all🙏💕 Relaxing after the celebrations,” she shared.

A BIG Thank you to all those who have wished me and sent lovely messages on my birthday. Have gone through all of them and I’m left with a feeling of joy and gratitude receiving so much love from all of you! Thank you all🙏💕

Relaxing after the celebrations… pic.twitter.com/xM0xFCEEG8 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 26, 2021

Earlier, the Baghban actor had shared a few photos from her birthday celebration on her social media where she was seen sharing a cake with her family members.

Recently, Hema Malini was seen on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 along with director Ramesh Sippy. The show became a mini-reunion of Sholay as along with Amitabh Bachchan as the host, the team went down memory lane and spoke about making the 1975 classic.

During the episode, Hema performed Dharmendra‘s popular dialogue, “Basanti, in kutton ke samne mat naachna,” leaving the audience applauding. Amitabh and Hema also performed on Satte Pe Satta’s famous song “Dilbar Mere” on the episode.