‘Simply brilliant’: Hema Malini reviews Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, praises Aamir Khan

Even as Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 struggles at the box office, the Independence Day release has found a fan in Hema Malini, Sunny’s stepmother and legendary actor Dharmendra’s second wife. Hema took to X to share her review of Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial, praising the film for its message of humanity, mutual respect and harmony.

Hema Malini wrote, “I watched the movie ‘Batwara’ yday. Simply brilliant with a clear message that conveys what the nation needs today. It reminds us that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are far more important than hatred and division. I hope this beautiful message inspires people to change their mindset and choose kindness over hate.”

Also read | Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 3 Updates

The veteran actor also praised Rajkumar Santoshi’s direction and applauded the performances of Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. She further appreciated Sunny’s son Karan Deol and Preity Zinta, who are also part of the film.

Here’s Hema Malini’s review of Batwara 1947:

I watched the movie “Batwara” yday. Simply brilliant with a clear message that conveys what the nation needs today. It reminds us that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are far more important than hatred and division. I hope this beautiful message inspires people to change… pic.twitter.com/vR12C4ObjA — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 17, 2026

Hema wrote, “Brilliant direction by Rajkumar Santoshi with outstanding performances by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. Also in the cast with good performances were Karan Deol & Preity Zinta.”

Congratulating producer Aamir Khan, the veteran actress added, “Congratulations to Aamir Khan for producing a timeless film with a message that is truly the need of the hour.”

Hema Malini on her bond with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol

Dharmendra and Hema Malini tied the knot in 1980 and have two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Before marrying Hema, Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he had four children: sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Ajeeta and Vijayta.

In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, addressing assumptions about the equation with Sunny and Bobby, Hema said, “They are very sweet. Sunny is very nice. Bobby is very good. We are all always together. We don’t do any publicity but internally we are all good. We are all united. We are a very happy family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

In the same interview, Hema Malini also opened up about her late husband and actor Dharmendra’s final wish, revealing that he always wanted the family to remain united and spend more time together.

“Dharam ji would always say, be with the kids as much as possible. Spend time with the children, with the family. He always said, be united with the family, that is very important in today’s times,” she shared.