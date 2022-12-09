Hema Malini reveals ‘the most beautiful thing’ about Satte Pe Satta

Yesteryear Bollywood actor Hema Malini will grace an upcoming episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol 13 along with her daughter Esha Deol. As the contestants of the show dedicated the episode to Hema, she will also narrate some anecdotes from the time when she was ruling the hearts of cinephiles as the ‘Dream Girl’.

When a contestant sings the song “Pyar Humein Kis Mod Par” from the 1982 film Satte Pe Satta, Hema will recall that the movie was special to her as she was pregnant with her elder daughter Esha. She will also share how she shot for the movie in the beautiful valley of Kashmir.

“The most beautiful thing about Satte Pe Satta was that I was expecting Esha. This movie’s shoot was in Kashmir, and at that time Srinagar was so beautiful. There was a farmhouse near the Oberoi hotel, and that’s where we stayed. We also shot in Gulmarg and Pahalgam. I must say that Kashmir is ‘Jannat’ and Kashmiri people are lovely,” the 74-year-old actor said.

Satte Pe Satta also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Amjad Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Kanwarjit Paintal and Kanwaljit Singh. The film revolved around Amitabh Bachchan’s character Ravi and his six brothers.

Talking about the film, Hema Malini said, “Everyone likes this movie. I enjoyed it a lot while shooting. I got to know that there are 7 brothers in the movie, and all the actors who were playing the role of these 7 brothers used to be very mischievous on the sets, and big brother was the bossy one. It was all very interesting.” She added that all the scenes were ‘amazing’ in the movie.

Satte Pe Satta was directed by Raj N Sippy and co-written by Kader Khan, Satish Bhatnagar and Jyoti Swaroop.