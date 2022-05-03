Hema Malini on Dharmendra: ‘We fell in love and married, blessed to have him in my life’

The legendary on-screen jodi of Hema Malini and Dharmendra is unforgettable. From Dream Girl to Sholay, most of their films remain popular to this day. But their off-screen romance is also one for the books. The couple, who got married in 1980, celebrated their wedding anniversary on May 2 with their daughters – Esha Deol and Ahana Deol – in Mumbai. Speaking to ETimes in a recent chat, the actor-turned-politician reminisced the films that starred her with Dharmendra. She said they worked hard back in the day and Dharmendra ‘is still working hard’. She added, “Dharam-Hema ki jodi hamesha yaad rahegi.”

Hema Malini continued that the actor is currently resting as he has to soon resume shooting. Dharmendra, who is shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, was admitted to a hospital, recently. He pulled a muscle and has been advised rest for a week. A statement from the Breach Candy Hospital read, “Actor Dharmendra had a backache during shooting, after which he was admitted four days ago. He has now been discharged.”

Hema called their anniversary a ‘happy day’ and her husband a ‘warm person’. Thanking fans for giving them so much love, she said, “We fell in love and married. I am blessed to have him in my life.”

On May 1, Dharmendra shared a video of himself and advised his fans, “Friends, don’t overdo things …know your limits, I did it and learned my lesson.”

Later on Monday, Hema informed her fans about Dharmendra’s health and thanked his well-wishers for their prayers. “I would like to thank thousands of well wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji’s health. Yes, he was in hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health🙏God has been kind,” she wrote.