Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Hema Malini reacts to Maharashtra politician comparing her cheeks to smooth roads: ‘Don’t use such language’

Hema Malini said she doesn't seek any apology from Gulabrao Patil as she "doesn't care for all this". The minister had compared her beauty with the smooth roads in his constituency.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 21, 2021 10:56:21 am
Hema MaliniHema Malini has faced comments from politicians several times. (Photo: Instagram/Hema Malini)

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini has criticised comments made on her by Maharashtra water supply and sanitation minister Gulabrao Patil. The Bollywood veteran said the comment wasn’t in good taste.

While speaking to ANI on Monday, Hema first said jokingly, “Better I keep my cheeks properly and safely.” The Rajya Sabha member later shared that it was a trend started by former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav many years ago, when he made comments on her physical appearance and beauty.

Also read |Maharashtra minister apologises for comparing roads with Hema Malini’s cheeks

“It is a tend that was started by Lalu ji some years back and that has now become a usual thing for everybody. People should not use such language. If common people talk like this, you can’t do anything about it. But if it is a Member of the Parliament on anyone connected to our constituency, I don’t think it’s in a good taste. Any woman shouldn’t be used for such comments,” Malini added.

Hema Malini further told ANI that she doesn’t seek any apology from Patil as she “doesn’t care for all this”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Gulabrao Patil had compared the smooth roads at his Jalgaon constituency with Malini’s cheeks on Sunday at an election rally. Though he later apologised, his comments irked many. BJP’s women’s wing general secretary Uma Khapre told The Indian Express that Patil had no reason to drag Hema Malini’s name into the discussion.

Also read |Hema Malini on Dharmendra: ‘He has written a lot of shayaris for me’

“My intention was to highlight the good roads in my constituency. However, my statement was misunderstood. If my statement has hurt anyone, I would like to apologise…,” the Shiv Sena minister said in a video message on Monday.

