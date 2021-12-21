Hema Malini reacts to Maharashtra politician comparing her cheeks to smooth roads: ‘Don’t use such language’

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini has criticised comments made on her by Maharashtra water supply and sanitation minister Gulabrao Patil. The Bollywood veteran said the comment wasn’t in good taste.

While speaking to ANI on Monday, Hema first said jokingly, “Better I keep my cheeks properly and safely.” The Rajya Sabha member later shared that it was a trend started by former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav many years ago, when he made comments on her physical appearance and beauty.

#WATCH “A trend of such statements was started by Lalu Ji years ago and many people have followed this trend. Such comments are not in a good taste,” says BJP MP Hema Malini on Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil comparing roads to her cheeks pic.twitter.com/SJg5ZTrbMw — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

“It is a tend that was started by Lalu ji some years back and that has now become a usual thing for everybody. People should not use such language. If common people talk like this, you can’t do anything about it. But if it is a Member of the Parliament on anyone connected to our constituency, I don’t think it’s in a good taste. Any woman shouldn’t be used for such comments,” Malini added.

Hema Malini further told ANI that she doesn’t seek any apology from Patil as she “doesn’t care for all this”.

Gulabrao Patil had compared the smooth roads at his Jalgaon constituency with Malini’s cheeks on Sunday at an election rally. Though he later apologised, his comments irked many. BJP’s women’s wing general secretary Uma Khapre told The Indian Express that Patil had no reason to drag Hema Malini’s name into the discussion.

“My intention was to highlight the good roads in my constituency. However, my statement was misunderstood. If my statement has hurt anyone, I would like to apologise…,” the Shiv Sena minister said in a video message on Monday.