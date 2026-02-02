Hema Malini reacts to Dharmendra’s posthumous Padma Vibhushan honour: ‘Had it come earlier…’

Hema Malini feels that had the news of Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan award come earlier, Dharmendra would have been extremely happy, and seeing him, his fans would have been even happier.

By: ANI
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 04:42 PM IST
hema malini dharmenderHema Malini said that Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan award was a moment of joy not just for the family but for the entire country.
Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini on Monday expressed happiness and pride at the Padma Vibhushan award for her late husband and legendary actor Dharmendra, stating that she regretted that the recognition for his immense contribution to Indian cinema did not come earlier.

Speaking to ANI, Malini said the honour was a moment of joy not just for the family but for the entire country.

“It makes us very happy, the entire country is happy. Had it come earlier, Dharmendra ji would have been extremely happy, and seeing him, his fans would have been even happier,” she said, reacting to the announcement made on the eve of Republic Day.

Also read | Padma Awards 2026: Hema Malini calls Dharmendra a ‘living institution of Indian cinema’; Mammootty expresses joy at receiving Padma Bhushan

The Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, will be conferred on Dharmendra for his exceptional and distinguished service to the arts. The honour was announced as part of the official Padma Awards list for 2026, unveiled by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of Republic Day.

In a separate statement, Hema Malini described the recognition as long overdue. “So so proud that the government has recognised Dharam ji’s immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award,” she said, expressing gratitude to the Centre for acknowledging his legacy.

Dharmendra, fondly remembered as Hindi cinema’s original ‘He-Man’, passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, leaving behind a towering legacy spanning over six decades. Known for his charismatic screen presence, gentle smile and versatility, he was widely regarded as one of the most iconic actors of Indian cinema.

His body of work includes classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela and Anupama.

In December last year, Hema Malini organised a prayer meet in the national capital in his honour. The gathering saw the presence of several prominent political leaders and members of the film fraternity.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, along with several ministers and parliamentarians, attended the meeting and offered condolences to Malini and her daughters, Esha and Ahana.

The Padma Awards, among the highest civilian honours in India, are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, and are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions held annually, usually in March or April.

