Hema Malini reacts to Dharmendra’s posthumous Padma Vibhushan honour: ‘Had it come earlier…’

Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini on Monday expressed happiness and pride at the Padma Vibhushan award for her late husband and legendary actor Dharmendra, stating that she regretted that the recognition for his immense contribution to Indian cinema did not come earlier.

Speaking to ANI, Malini said the honour was a moment of joy not just for the family but for the entire country.

“It makes us very happy, the entire country is happy. Had it come earlier, Dharmendra ji would have been extremely happy, and seeing him, his fans would have been even happier,” she said, reacting to the announcement made on the eve of Republic Day.