Hema Malini returns from ‘hectic trip’, posts photos with Dharmendra: ‘Felt like sharing…’

Veteran actor Hema Malini shared new photos with Dharmendra after returning from a trip to Chicago. The actor-politician was in Chicago for a fundraiser event and had posted several photos from her time in the US.

Hema Malini tweeted the photos and wrote, “Back in Mumbai after a hectic trip and meeting so many of the diaspora. Going through some fairly recent photos, I came across these and felt like sharing.” In the first photo, both Hema and Dharmendra are twinning in red. In the other photo, she is folding her hands.

Hema had posted several photos from the event in Chicago, thanking Indians who have settled in Chicago for ‘contributing to the betterment’ of the community.

It was an insightful eve with elite members of the Ind society who are the pillars for all Indians settled in and arnd Chicago.They have contributed immensely towards the betterment of the community, built many temples in addition to their major contribution to the Iskcon temple pic.twitter.com/7vGcidS6zB — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 18, 2022

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their 42nd anniversary. On the special day, Hema took to Twitter and shared a photo of the two of them. She also penned an emotional post that read, “Our wedding anniversary today, I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well-wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed.”

Earlier this month, Dharmendra was hospitalised as he pulled a muscle while shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Dharmendra had shared a video of himself and advised his fans, “Friends, don’t overdo things …know your limits, I did it and learned my lesson.” Later, Hema informed her fans about Dharmendra’s health and thanked his well-wishers for their prayers. “I would like to thank thousands of well wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji’s health. Yes, he was in hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health🙏God has been kind,” she wrote.

Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Dharmendra also has Apne 2 in the pipeline.