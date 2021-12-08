Hema Malini on Dharmendra: ‘He has written a lot of shayaris for me’

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is planning to celebrate his birthday with Hema Malini and their children Ahana and Esha Deol.

Talking about their children, Malini stated that the most precious gift Dharmendra has given her till now are their children. And even as years go by, the love the pair has for each other has remained strong.

During her conversation with Pinkvilla, Hema Malini also revealed that she relearnt the Urdu language during lockdown. Elaborating on it further, the actor-politician said that she already knew the language and could read and write it from before as Dharmendra would pen lovely shayaris for her in Urdu. “Dharamji has written a lot for me,” Malini told the publication.

However, when prodded further about the specific couplet that was written in her praise, the actor said she would rather keep the compliment a secret as it was too personal in nature. Hema concluded the chat by stating their love will remain forever and cannot be changed.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini tied the knot in 1980. They have two daughters together, Ahana and Esha Deol. On the work front, Dharmendra is looking forward to the release of Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.