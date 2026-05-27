Hema Malini on accepting Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan: ‘Big pride moment for me’

Hema Malini accepted the prestigious Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her husband Dharmendra in an emotional moment that touched fans across the country. The veteran actor was honoured posthumously with one of India’s highest civilian awards, recognising his immense contribution to Indian cinema over several decades.

Before stepping into Rashtrapati Bhavan, Hema Malini opened up about receiving the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of Dharmendra and called it an emotional and proud moment for the family.

Talking to Bombay Times, the actor shared, “It was a big pride moment for me to receive the Padma Vibhushan Award posthumously for Dharam ji. It is such a great honour, and I feel very happy as well as emotional at the same time. He truly deserves it,” she said.