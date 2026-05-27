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Hema Malini on accepting Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan: ‘Big pride moment for me’
Hema Malini opened up about receiving the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of Dharmendra and called it an emotional and proud moment for the family.
Hema Malini accepted the prestigious Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her husband Dharmendra in an emotional moment that touched fans across the country. The veteran actor was honoured posthumously with one of India’s highest civilian awards, recognising his immense contribution to Indian cinema over several decades.
Before stepping into Rashtrapati Bhavan, Hema Malini opened up about receiving the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of Dharmendra and called it an emotional and proud moment for the family.
Talking to Bombay Times, the actor shared, “It was a big pride moment for me to receive the Padma Vibhushan Award posthumously for Dharam ji. It is such a great honour, and I feel very happy as well as emotional at the same time. He truly deserves it,” she said.
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Hema further added that the entire family was overjoyed by the recognition and expressed gratitude to everyone by saying, “We are all very happy on behalf of entire family and thank each and every body. I am just entering the Rashtrapati Bhawan.”
In a video while receiving the honor, Hema Malini appeared visibly emotional as she accepted the posthumous Padma Vibhushan on Dharmendra’s behalf.
She also shared a long note on her Instagram account, describing it ‘an euphoric moment’. A part of Hema’s note read, “Memories of the years spent with him, first as a co star in so many hit movies and later as his life partner. Tears welled up as these thoughts were stirred within me.”
See Hema Malini’s post here:
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Hema and Dharmendra’s youngest daughter Ahana Deol attended the ceremony and broke down as her mother accepted the award on her late father’s behalf. Esha Deol too penned a note celebrating the honour as she called it a moment of pride for the entire family and mentioned how Ahana represented ‘all six of us, his children’.
Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s daughter and actor Esha Deol’s note read, “A moment of pride A moment of emotion, How we so deeply wished he was present today dressed in a crisp white shirt and blue suit looking as handsome as always with excitement of a young boy going to receive the prestigious award. Yesterday as my mother represented our family and received the award . And the youngest of us Ahana represented all the 6 of us his children & shed tears & clapped in honour of our father A man who we love , who we cherish, who we miss & who we proudly call our papa . Forever in our hearts ♥️.”
See Esha Deol’s post here
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Dharmendra, fondly known as the ‘He-Man of Indian Cinema,’ passed away in Mumbai on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, leaving the film industry and his fans deeply heartbroken.
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