scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Advertisement

Hema Malini never felt insecure about Dharmendra’s first wife: ‘How can you torture your person for such petty things?’

Hema Malini was never insecure from Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur as Dharmendra showered her with so much love. She said that when she was getting so much love from him, she didn't want to bother him.

hema malini with dharmendraHema Malini and Dharmendra got married on May 2, 1980. (Photo: Hema Malini/Twitter)
Listen to this article
Hema Malini never felt insecure about Dharmendra’s first wife: ‘How can you torture your person for such petty things?’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

When Hema Malini married actor Dharmendra in 1980, he was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four kids – sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and daughters Ajeeta and Vijayta. Their relationship raised many eyebrows but the Sholay actors were so much in love that they were unfazed by the criticism. Hema Malini has previously said that she was so secure about her relationship with the He-Man of Bollywood that there wasn’t an ounce of jealousy from the actor’s first wife Prakash Kaur.

Hema Malini spoke at length about her relationship with Dharmendra during an episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. When Grewal asked the Dream Girl of Hindi cinema if she ever got jealous as her husband had another wife, she immediately denied it. She said, “Not at all. That’s why I am the happiest person today.”

Hema further added that she was getting so much love from Dharmendra that she could never have bothered him about these things. She said, “In love, you are only supposed to give and not demand things. You love the person so much and you have got so much love from the person, so how can you torture your person for these small petty things?”

Also read |When Hema Malini said she didn’t want to ‘disturb’ Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur: ‘I respect her a lot’
dharmendra old photo Dharmendra with wife Prakash Kaur, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Ajeeta and Vijayta. (Photo: Bobby Deol/Instagram)

The actor added, “That’s the reason I never bothered, irritated or tortured him. I want the love to continue so that is how we still love each other today, nothing can come in between us. I understand his problems, so I adjust everything according to him for which he loves me more. When I give so much, you get so much. So, love is that. You have to give respect to love.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
George Soros: the man, his activities
George Soros: the man, his activities

During the same interaction, the Naseeb actor also narrated the story of falling in love with Dharmendra after many years of resistance, since he was a married man. She said, “I never bothered in the beginning, not at all. Anyone can say that he’s a very good-looking man, doesn’t mean you have to marry that person. So, I continued working with him, but not at all with any intention that I’m going to marry this person. Somewhere I used to think, if at all I have to marry, I will marry somebody like him. Not him, definitely not.”

Also read |Dharmendra was ‘shocked’ when Salim Khan added second wife Helen’s name on daughter Alvira’s wedding invite

But eventually, the actor couldn’t resist Dharmendra’s love for her and married him. They became parents to daughter Esha Deol in November 1981 and welcomed their second daughter Ahana Deol in July 1985.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-02-2023 at 12:38 IST
Next Story

SSC CGL 2022: Tier II paper I exam pattern released

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya photos
Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya’s Hindu wedding was a grand affair
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close