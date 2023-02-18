Hema Malini never felt insecure about Dharmendra’s first wife: ‘How can you torture your person for such petty things?’

When Hema Malini married actor Dharmendra in 1980, he was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four kids – sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and daughters Ajeeta and Vijayta. Their relationship raised many eyebrows but the Sholay actors were so much in love that they were unfazed by the criticism. Hema Malini has previously said that she was so secure about her relationship with the He-Man of Bollywood that there wasn’t an ounce of jealousy from the actor’s first wife Prakash Kaur.

Hema Malini spoke at length about her relationship with Dharmendra during an episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. When Grewal asked the Dream Girl of Hindi cinema if she ever got jealous as her husband had another wife, she immediately denied it. She said, “Not at all. That’s why I am the happiest person today.”

Hema further added that she was getting so much love from Dharmendra that she could never have bothered him about these things. She said, “In love, you are only supposed to give and not demand things. You love the person so much and you have got so much love from the person, so how can you torture your person for these small petty things?”

Dharmendra with wife Prakash Kaur, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Ajeeta and Vijayta. (Photo: Bobby Deol/Instagram) Dharmendra with wife Prakash Kaur, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Ajeeta and Vijayta. (Photo: Bobby Deol/Instagram)

The actor added, “That’s the reason I never bothered, irritated or tortured him. I want the love to continue so that is how we still love each other today, nothing can come in between us. I understand his problems, so I adjust everything according to him for which he loves me more. When I give so much, you get so much. So, love is that. You have to give respect to love.”

During the same interaction, the Naseeb actor also narrated the story of falling in love with Dharmendra after many years of resistance, since he was a married man. She said, “I never bothered in the beginning, not at all. Anyone can say that he’s a very good-looking man, doesn’t mean you have to marry that person. So, I continued working with him, but not at all with any intention that I’m going to marry this person. Somewhere I used to think, if at all I have to marry, I will marry somebody like him. Not him, definitely not.”

But eventually, the actor couldn’t resist Dharmendra’s love for her and married him. They became parents to daughter Esha Deol in November 1981 and welcomed their second daughter Ahana Deol in July 1985.