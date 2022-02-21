Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan pose together at the wedding of Tina Ambani’s son, Navya Naveli share perfect family pic

Navya Naveli Nanda on Sunday evening treated fans to photos that featured her with mother Shweta Nanda and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. The photo featured three generations of Bachchan parivaar, and fans could not stop themselves from dropping adorable comments on Navya’s post. As soon as Navya shared photos where the three women look all dressed up, Abhishek Bachchan dropped a heart emoji in the comment section. Zoya Akhtar called the trio “beauties,” while Neha Dhupia termed the three “gorgeous.” Navya’s friends Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Kapoor also posted comments on the post. Navya’s pictures are from Tina Ambani’s son Anmol Ambani’s wedding, which took place during the weekend.

Shweta also shared a picture from the wedding and captioned the photo as “You, Me & Dupree.” The photo also received love from fans. “Fab picture .. all of you looking lovely,” a fan wrote, while another comment read, “Absolutely stunning.”

Hema Malini also shared an image from the wedding that featured her with Jaya Bachchan and Supriya Sule. “Good friends outside Parliament – Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule & me happily hobnobbing together, our camaraderie going absolutely beyond party lines! At Anil & Tina Ambani’s son Anmol’s wedding yesterday,” she wrote.

Social worker and entrepreneur Pinky Reddy took fans inside Anmol Ambani’s wedding. The photos also featured Tina Ambani and Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek looked handsome in an Indian outfit. “Beautiful wedding.god bless Anmol & khrisha .super fun catching up with old friends, Tina & anil are super warm hosts,” she wrote with the set of photos.

On the work front, Navya has been keeping herself busy with her initiaitive called Aara Health. She is co-founder of the healthcare platform meant for women. She is also the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation that promotes gender equality. Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan is set to be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will also star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, is looking forward to the shoot of Dasvi.