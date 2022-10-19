Hema Malini hugs Rekha, poses with Jeetendra and Sanjay Khan at her 74th birthday party. See inside photos

Actor and politician Hema Malini celebrated her 74th birthday on October 16 with her family and fellow actors Rekha, Sanjay Khan and his wife Zarine Khan, Jitendra, Ramesh Sippy and others.

The veteran actor took to her social media platforms on Tuesday to share a few glimpses from her special day and wrote about how Rekha made her birthday even more special by visiting her. She wrote, “With my dearest friend Rekha who dropped by at home on my birthday to make me feel special. Our binding has been for many decades which goes beyond being just colleagues.”

Hema and Rekha have worked together in films like Sadiyaan (2010), Apne Apne (1987), Jaan Hatheli Pe (1987), Kahte Hain Mujhko Raja (1975) and Dharmatma.

Draped in a pink silk saree, Hema also shared a picture of herself with her husband and actor Dharmendra and wrote, “Always lovely to be with my Dharam ji on my birthday.”

Hema and Dharmendra tied the knot in 1980. The two first met on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan (1970), and later fell in love with each other. They have worked together in films like Sholay (1975), The Burning Train (1980), Baghban (2003) and several other films.

Hema also shared another set of pictures with Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan, Jeetendra, Ramesh Sippy, Pankaj Dheer, Madhoo, author and film historian Bhawana Somaaya ands wrote, “Sharing few more images from my birthday , as I feel truly blessed that my family, friends and colleagues came to wish me with their gracious presence at home. I thank them all for making me feel so special.”

Hema shared that she had three celebrations on her birthday. She started her day by seeking blessings at the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai, that she frequently visits with her family.

She then had another celebration with her dance group and then had a bigger party with her friends from the film industry.

On the worn front, Hema was last seen in Shimla Mirchi (2020) and has a thriving political career as she is the MP of Mathura.