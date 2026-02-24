‘When will I meet him again?’: Hema Malini misses Dharmendra ‘every single minute’ as she asks herself ‘is he really gone?’

After the BAFTAs paid tribute to Dharmendra by featuring him in the In Memoriam segment, Hema Malini reacted to the honour and recalled how Dharmendra would often get mobbed by fans in foreign countries.

By: Entertainment Desk
Updated: Feb 24, 2026 09:39 AM IST
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
This year’s BAFTAs were of great significance to India. Farhan Akhtar’s production Boong, a Manipuri-language coming-of-age film, won the Best Children’s and Family Film BAFTA award. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt broke the internet as she presented an award in Hindi. Another remarkable moment from the ceremony was the BAFTAs paying tribute to late legendary star Dharmendra by featuring him in the In Memoriam segment. Now, Hema Malini has reacted to the tribute. In a recent chat, she recalled how Dharmendra would often get mobbed by fans in foreign countries.

Speaking to Variety India, Hema Malini called the tribute “heartening” and said, “He was someone whose presence went beyond borders. He had fans in every part of the world. My God, the way he would be mobbed in foreign countries.”

Hema shared that since she and Dharmendra were extremely busy actors during their peak years, they would often sign films together in order to spend time with each other. “We didn’t travel together much, except for shootings when we got to spend time together. We would sign lots of films together so we could spend time together,” she added.

Read | Dharmendra: The ‘macho’ hero who broke boundaries, gave India both Sholay and Satyakam

Hema also spoke about deeply missing Dharmendra’s presence and said, “I miss him every single minute. I keep asking myself, is he really gone? When will I meet him again?” Hema and Dharmendra got married in 1980 and had two daughters together – Esha and Ahana. When Dharmendra married Hema, he was already married to Prakash Kaur and was a father to four children.

When asked about Hema’s favourite Dharmendra film, she manttioned Chupke Chupke. She further admitted loving her and the late actor’s iconic film Sholay, saying that it holds a special place in her heart as it reminds her of “all the good times we had during the shooting.” “I haven’t seen all his films. I am going to watch them one by one, as soon as I get some time,” she said.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89 in Mumbai. He died at his home in Juhu shortly after being discharged from Breach Candy Hospital due to age-related ailments.

