‘When will I meet him again?’: Hema Malini misses Dharmendra ‘every single minute’ as she asks herself ‘is he really gone?’

This year’s BAFTAs were of great significance to India. Farhan Akhtar’s production Boong, a Manipuri-language coming-of-age film, won the Best Children’s and Family Film BAFTA award. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt broke the internet as she presented an award in Hindi. Another remarkable moment from the ceremony was the BAFTAs paying tribute to late legendary star Dharmendra by featuring him in the In Memoriam segment. Now, Hema Malini has reacted to the tribute. In a recent chat, she recalled how Dharmendra would often get mobbed by fans in foreign countries.

Speaking to Variety India, Hema Malini called the tribute “heartening” and said, “He was someone whose presence went beyond borders. He had fans in every part of the world. My God, the way he would be mobbed in foreign countries.”