Hema Malini: ‘Dharmendra looked so strong, yet he had such a soft heart’

The passing of veteran actor Dharmendra last year left the Hindi film industry and generations of admirers grieving the loss of one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars. While his legacy continues to live on through his work, his wife and veteran actor Hema Malini recently reflected on the man he was beyond the screen, remembering him as a loving husband, a trusted companion, and someone who always put others before himself.

In a conversation with Zoom, Hema spoke about finding her life partner, describing it as the biggest challenge in life, but said everything fell into place effortlessly when she met Dharmendra. “The biggest challenge was deciding on your life partner. Very easily, it happened with the grace of the divine. What I wanted happened beautifully, without any problem.”

Recalling the late actor’s nature, she added, “Throughout, he has been a wonderful friend. I would say he was a loving husband, a well-meaning friend, a trusted guide, and a true philosopher. He was always ready to help anybody who was in distress. That kind of nature, you very rarely find a person like that. He looked so strong, yet he had such a soft heart.”

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‘He wanted that all of us should be together’

In another recent interview with HT City, Hema Malini looked back on the emotional moment she accepted the Padma Vibhushan on Dharmendra’s behalf. She said she could feel his presence beside her as she walked up to receive the honour. “It was an emotional, yet exciting moment for me. His seven decades of work was recognised. That I was able to go on stage and receive it, was the biggest moment. As I was going towards Rashtrapati ji to receive it, I could feel him behind me, making me walk up, saying ‘go ahead to collect it.'”

Hema also spoke about Dharmendra’s deep affection for his family and the one wish he always held close, that everyone remained united. “He would say ‘I am fond of my family’, hamesha united rehne ko bolte the. He wanted that all of us should be together. He was fond of all his children, his grandchildren in that house, my house. He enjoyed his life and lived it to the fullest. He achieved those things which normal human beings don’t get, and became what he wanted to right from the beginning. A young boy from a small village in Punjab came to Mumbai and achieved so much. Today, the whole country loves him, so many in the world do, and that person loved me. You can understand how proud I feel.”

Lifetime Achievement Award

Earlier this year, Bobby Deol accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Chetak SCREEN Awards on behalf of his late father Dharmendra. Fighting back tears, he dedicated the honour to Dharmendra’s legacy and the love he continues to receive from audiences. “I see my father’s love in all your eyes. My father touched everyone’s hearts through his work and even through his Instagram reels, which had become his new hobby,” Bobby said. He added, “He always wanted people to stay happy and believed that God has given all of us so much in life. He used to say that we all have a special gift within us, and if we believe in it, we can achieve anything.”

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Dharmendra and Hema Malini married in 1980 and are parents to two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.