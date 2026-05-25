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Hema Malini to receive Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan: ‘Sunny, Bobby are aware of this’
Veteran actor Hema Malini will receive late husband Dharmendra's posthumous Padma award at the ceremony held in Delhi today.
After his death in November last year, it was announced that late icon Dharmendra will be posthumously honored with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award. He will be awarded for his legendary six-decade long career in Indian cinema. His wife, veteran actor Hema Malini, is currently in Delhi to receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu, conferred to her late husband, as announced in January this year. The award ceremony will be attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.
While talking to Hindustan Times, Hema said, “It’s an emotional moment for me. Ahana (daughter) is with me, Esha wanted to come but could not make it here. The entire family is happy. Sunny, Bobby, everyone is aware of this and its a big moment for all of us.”
Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty is set to receive the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema. The superstar has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi films in his decades-long career. He has been awarded with the Padma Shri in 1998. Actor R Madhavan, however, will accept his Padma Shri honour at a later event. The actor has become a household name in Bollywood with stellar performances in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, 3 Idiots and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He had also bagged a National Award for Rocketry, in 2023.
ALSO READ | ‘After 57 years together, can’t imagine life without Dharmendra’: Hema Malini opens up, dismisses rift rumours with Deols
Late actor Satish Shah will be posthumously honoured with the Padma Shri. He was popular for his shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and FIR. He also starred in movies like Main Hoon Na, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Singer Alka Yagnik will also be awarded a Padma Bhushan for her work in the Indian music industry.
Other celebs who will be honoured with the Padma award are Prosenjit Chatterjee, Anil Kumar Rastogi, and Arvind Vaidya. On May 24, news agency PTI had confirmed that President Droupadi Murmu will present 66 Padma awards at the first civil investiture ceremony for 2026, to be held in the Ganatantra Mandap of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.
Dharmendra, the He-Man of Indian Cinema, died in Mumbai at the age of 89, on November 24, 2025.
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