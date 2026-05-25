Hema Malini to receive Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan: ‘Sunny, Bobby are aware of this’

After his death in November last year, it was announced that late icon Dharmendra will be posthumously honored with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award. He will be awarded for his legendary six-decade long career in Indian cinema. His wife, veteran actor Hema Malini, is currently in Delhi to receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu, conferred to her late husband, as announced in January this year. The award ceremony will be attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Hema said, “It’s an emotional moment for me. Ahana (daughter) is with me, Esha wanted to come but could not make it here. The entire family is happy. Sunny, Bobby, everyone is aware of this and its a big moment for all of us.”