Hema Malini’s daughter Ahana blessed with twin girls

Apart from Ahana Deol's three children, Hema Malini and Dharmendra are also grandparents to their elder daughter Esha Deol's two children, Radhya and Miraya.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | November 28, 2020 12:02:37 pm
hema malini daughterHema Malini has once again become a grandmother. (Photo: Ahana Deol/Instagram)

Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s younger daughter Ahana Deol and husband Vaibhav Vohra have become parents to twin daughters. Ahana, who has named her newborns Astraia and Adea Vohra, took to social media to share the good news.

“We are blessed to announce the arrival of our twin girls, Astraia and Adea Vohra. Born on 26 November 2020. Proud parents Ahana and Vaibhav Vohra. Excited Brother Darian Vohra. Overjoyed grandparents Pushpa and Vipin Vohra, Hema Malini and Dharmendra Deol,” Ahana wrote on Instagram.

ahana deol Ahana Deol shared the photo on Instagram.

Ahana and Vaibhav are already parents to their six-year-old son Darien. The two got married in February 2014 and were blessed with their first child in June 2015.

Apart from Ahana’s three children, Hema Malini and Dharmendra are also grandparents to their elder daughter Esha Deol’s two children, Radhya and Miraya.

