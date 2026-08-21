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‘Living with his memories’: Hema Malini breaks silence on life after Dharmendra’s passing
Hema Malini has spoken about life after the demise of her husband Dharmendra and the possibility of returning to acting.
Hema Malini, the film industry’s ‘Dream Girl’, has entertained audiences for six decades and is currently maintaining a low profile in films. In a recent interview, the classical dancer and actor spoke about returning to acting. She also opened up about still struggling to come to terms with the passing of her husband Dharmendra.
Will Hema return to acting is a question that fans often ask but the 77-year-old actor-politician told The Times of India, “I don’t think about it anymore,” and is quite content running her constituency, helping people and returning home to her children and grandchildren as they “need her.”
During the interaction, Hema Malini also spoke about the void left by the passing of her husband, Dharmendra. Remembering him fondly, Hema said that she is “living” with his memories, and they are enough for her to lead this life. She shared how he was her biggest strength and support system, who encouraged her to continue dancing. “Go ahead, don’t stop. Continue with your dance,” he would say often.
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Talking about the void, the Baghban actor shared that she hasn’t processed Dharmendra’s loss, and believes that this grief will never go away.
Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s relationship was often under public scrutiny, but the couple paid little heed to what was written about them and continued to live life on their own terms. “We lived our lives according to us, not for people who wanted to criticise or judge us. We lived with true love. Right from the beginning, we knew we were meant for each other. Nobody could change that,” Hema said.
Rumours about Hema Malini’s differences with the Deol family have often made headlines. However, she dismissed them as “fabricated” and said they are a “united family.” She urged people not to believe everything that is circulated online, adding that they are a “very happy family.”
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