‘Living with his memories’: Hema Malini breaks silence on life after Dharmendra’s passing

Hema Malini, the film industry’s ‘Dream Girl’, has entertained audiences for six decades and is currently maintaining a low profile in films. In a recent interview, the classical dancer and actor spoke about returning to acting. She also opened up about still struggling to come to terms with the passing of her husband Dharmendra.

Will Hema return to acting is a question that fans often ask but the 77-year-old actor-politician told The Times of India, “I don’t think about it anymore,” and is quite content running her constituency, helping people and returning home to her children and grandchildren as they “need her.”