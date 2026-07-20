Hema Malini breaks down, says daughters Esha, Ahana struggling after Dharmendra’s death

Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini turned emotional while speaking about her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, who died last year after a long illness. Looking back at their decades-long journey together, she described him as her biggest supporter, saying his encouragement played a crucial role in shaping both her personal life and professional career.

Speaking about Dharmendra’s unwavering support, Hema shared with Republic World, “I feel very uncomfortable talking about that, but I am really grateful to the Almighty for giving me such a wonderful soulmate whose memories I will cherish till the end of my life. There cannot be anybody who can replace him. He was such a strong pillar of strength in my life, in my career, everything.”

She went on to reveal that Dharmendra never expected her to step away from her career after marriage. Instead, he motivated her to continue doing what she loved.

“He allowed me to do everything after marriage. He never said, ‘Sit at home.’ He knew that I am an artist, I am a dancer. He had seen my growth, so he always encouraged me to continue my films and my dance. He would always say, ‘You must keep on doing it. Don’t stop anything’,” shared Hema Malini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

The veteran actor also spoke about Dharmendra’s deep love for family and togetherness. “He was very fond of family, of all of us saying together. He always kept saying, ‘Stay together. Never be alone. Always be with the children’,” she shared.

While Hema expressed gratitude for the beautiful life they shared, she admitted that the emotional void remains, especially for their daughters, Esha and Ahana and said, “I am happy, but at the same time I feel very sad when I see both my daughters deeply hurt that Papa is not around. That void can never be fulfilled.”

The veteran actor Hema Malini had an emotional moment when she was surprised with heartfelt messages from her daughters, Ahana Deol and Esha Deol. The touching tributes came after Hema reflected on her life with Dharmendra, making the conversation even more special.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

The first surprise was a letter penned by Ahana, who expressed admiration for her mother’s resilience and lifelong dedication.

Reading the letter aloud, the host shared Ahana’s words: “It’s almost impossible to keep anything from you because you’re such a huge part of our lives. I want you to know that I’m not only proud of you but always amazed by how many feathers you have in your cap.”

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She went on to praise Hema’s courage, writing, “You’ve shown me what it means to be truly resilient—facing challenges even when you’ve been really scared, and knowing that whatever happens, it’s always enough just to be yourself. Your personality speaks volumes—pride with dignity, genuineness with grace, and love without limits. These are the values you and Dad have given us.”

Ahana also reflected on the bond Hema shared with Dharmendra, saying, “Your bond is what has shaped us into who we are today. I cherish every moment of seeing you both together and every memory we’ve shared as a family.”

Calling her mother an inspiration, she added, “Your ambition and motivation are so youthful and inspiring. Whether it’s your graceful dance performances, your incredible body of work, or your dedication to serving the community, you inspire us every single day. You’re a powerhouse, but above all, you’re the most wonderful mother and grandmother anyone could ask for. I love you immensely.”

The surprises continued with a voice message from Esha Deol, who spoke candidly about her admiration for both her parents and her mother’s strength. Hema Malini was seen wiping off tears during the recording.

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In the emotional recording, Esha said, “I admire you so much and I love you deeply. Every phase of life has brought us closer as mother and daughter. The whole world knows you as the Dream Girl, but I’m proud to be known as Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s daughter.”

She thanked both her parents for the life and values they had given their children. “What you both have done for us as parents is something I truly feel blessed for. It’s an honour to carry forward your legacy in whatever way we can. We are so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the way you’ve worked so hard throughout your life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DHARMENDRA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Esha concluded the message with words that visibly moved Hema.

“I’m here with you. I’m your pillar. I love you so much, Mom. You’re such a strong woman. The way you hold yourself together and handle your emotions isn’t easy. Have a wonderful show. I love you, and I’ll see you soon when you’re back home,” shared Esha.

The veteran actor thanked her daughters for their unconditional love.