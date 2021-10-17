Hema Malini shares photos from her ‘birthday celebration with family and a few close friends’

Hema Malini celebrated her 73rd birthday on October 16. The actor, fondly called the ‘Dream girl’ of Bollywood, took to Twitter to share some glimpses from her birthday celebration.

Besides Hema’s husband Dharmendra and daughter Esha Deol, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan were also a part of the birthday celebration.

See in photos | Hema Malini’s best family photos with Dharmendra, daughters Esha and Ahana

Sharing the photos, Hema Malini wrote on Twitter, “Birthday celebrations at home with family and few close friends.”

Birthday celebrations at home with family and few close friends pic.twitter.com/Lp4peEMZB5 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 17, 2021

At the birthday celebration, Hema and Dharmendra were twinning in red. In one of the photos, Hema and her husband posed with the birthday cake. Esha Deol was seen relishing the cake in another click.

Another photo saw Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Esha Deol, Ramesh Sippy and Sanjay Khan posing together at the birthday celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Deol Takhtani (@imeshadeol)

On Hema’a birthday, Esha shared a photo of herself and her mom. She captioned the photo, “Happy birthday mamma! ♥️ Love you! 😘 Stay blessed, happy 🤗& healthy 🧿 Always by your side through thick & thin ,Your Bittu 👍🏼@dreamgirlhemamalini #happybirthday #mylove #mylife #mymother #stayblessed.”

Hema Malini was recently seen as a guest on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.