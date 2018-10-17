Hema Malini 70th birthday celebrations: Rekha, Jeetendra, Esha Deol and others in attendance

Hema Malini rang in her 70th birthday with famil and friends.

Bollywood’s dream girl Hema Malini turned a year older on Tuesday. The veteran actor celebrated her 70th birthday with family and friends.

She started the day on an auspicious note as she visited the Iskcon temple in Mumbai with her brothers and sisters-in-law and later, in the evening, she hosted a small get together for her friends from the industry. The celebs who made the day special for Malini included Rekha, Jeetendra and Poonam Sinha. Daughters Esha and Ahana Deol came along with their husband and children.

Esha Deol also took to her social media account to wish her mother on birthday. Sharing a lovely click of the Bahghban actor, Esha wrote, “Happy Birthday to my gorgeous mammaaaaa!!!! May u continue to inspire everyone with your unstoppable energy,talent,beauty& willpower to make all ur dreams come true! Your discipline & dedication is something we all look up to ! U truly are “The Dream Girl” of our nation … there can never be another like u ! Touch wood! May God bless u with a healthy & happy life! I love u ! ♥️ @dreamgirlhemamalini.” Esha and Hema are often seen together at events. The two make for a beautiful mother-daughter duo.

See photos from Hema Malini’s birthday celebrations

Hema Malini looked gorgeous and elegant as she hosted a birthday part for her friends in the industry. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rekha attended Hema Malini’s birthday party on Tuesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Veteran actor Jeetendra at Hema Malini’s birthday celebrations at her residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hema Malini and Esha Deol posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Esha Deol with husband Bharat Takhtani and daughter Radhya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ahana Deol was also present at mother Hema Malini’s birthday celebrations. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hema Malini visited Isckon Temple in Mumbai with her relatives

Hema Malini has been entertaining the audience with her impeccable dancing skills and acting for more than 50 years now. The actor is married to Bollywood star Dharmendra with whom she has appeared in movies like Sholay, The Burning Train, Seeta Aur Geeta and Alibaba Aur 40 Chor among others.

