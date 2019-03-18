Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor win big

Toggle Menu
Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were seen posing for photographers on the red carpet at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019 ceremony held last night.

Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019 ceremony
Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019 ceremony held last night saw several stars from the film industry in attendance. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019 ceremony held last night saw several stars from the film industry in attendance.

Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were seen posing for photographers on the red carpet.

While Ranveer won the Superstar Of The Year award, Vicky Kaushal, whose Uri: The Surgical Strike brought him huge success, took home the Outstanding Talent (Male) award.

Ayushmann Khurrana was bestowed with Popular Choice (Male) Award. Popular Choice (Female) award was nabbed by Katrina Kaif.

Here are the photos from Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019:

Ranveer Singh hello hall of fame awards
Ranveer Singh won the Superstar Of The Year award. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Katrina Kaif hello hall of fame award
Katrina Kaif took home the Popular Choice (Female) award. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
vicky kaushal hello hall of fame awards
Vicky Kaushal nabbed the Outstanding Talent (Male) award. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi at hello hall of fame award
Veterans Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi got the Timeless Icons In Indian Cinema award. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ayushmann Khurrana hello hall of fame award
Ayushmann Khurrana got the Popular Choice (Male) Award. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Farhan Akhtar hello hall of fame awards
Farhan Akhtar appeared with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor hello hall of fame award
Janhvi Kapoor won the Cinematic Debut Of The Year award for Dhadak. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
sharmila tagore lifetime achievement award
Sharmila Tagore was bestowed with Lifetime Achievement award. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Veterans Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi got the Timeless Icons In Indian Cinema award. Their son and actor-singer Farhan Akhtar received the Most Stylish Man Of The Year award.

Sharmila Tagore, who was also present at Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019, took home the Lifetime Achievement award. Cinematic Debut Of The Year award went to Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak last year.

