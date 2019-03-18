Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor win big

The Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019 ceremony held last night saw several stars from the film industry in attendance.

Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were seen posing for photographers on the red carpet.

While Ranveer won the Superstar Of The Year award, Vicky Kaushal, whose Uri: The Surgical Strike brought him huge success, took home the Outstanding Talent (Male) award.

Ayushmann Khurrana was bestowed with Popular Choice (Male) Award. Popular Choice (Female) award was nabbed by Katrina Kaif.

Here are the photos from Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019:

Veterans Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi got the Timeless Icons In Indian Cinema award. Their son and actor-singer Farhan Akhtar received the Most Stylish Man Of The Year award.

Sharmila Tagore, who was also present at Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019, took home the Lifetime Achievement award. Cinematic Debut Of The Year award went to Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak last year.