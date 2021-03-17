Hello Charlie teaser: Aadar Jain and his furry buddy promise an entertaining film, watch

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday revealed the teaser of its upcoming family entertainer, Hello Charlie. The short clip features Aadar Jain along with a gorilla. Yes, you read that right!

Helmed by Pankaj Saraswat and co-produced by Excel Entertainment, Hello Charlie’s storyline revolves around a simple young man (Aadar Jain) who has been assigned the task to transport a gorilla from Mumbai to Diu. The adventures the unlikely duo get embroiled in along the way forms the crux of the plot.

In the released clip we see Aadar’s character and the gorilla having a good time listening to songs like “Ambersariya” and Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara’s track “Khaabon Ke Parinday.” A tiny scuffle ensues when the pair cannot decide on the song they both would like to listen to. As of now, the premise seems engaging enough for a predictable yet enjoyable time at the movies. But only time will tell if Hello Charlie manages to live up to its promise.

Speaking about the experience of directing Hello Charlie, Pankaj Saraswat said in a statement, “Working on Hello Charlie with Ritesh and Farhan has been an incredible experience. The film’s unconventional storyline is truly one of its kind and hoping it spreads much joy. The cast has phenomenally helmed their characters with their unique comic timing and genuine appeal. It was always great fun on the sets and I am glad that people from worldwide will be able to see our film and be entertained.”

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani also chipped in and stated, “We’ve had multiple projects in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, and Hello Charlie will be our first feature together. With this adventure comedy and entertainer, we aim to push the cinematic envelope further and bring our creative vision to life in the comedy space. It brings us immense joy to present this endearing story which is sure to elevate and engage the family and kid-friendly audiences. I hope that the viewers will enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed creating it. Can’t wait to treat the audience with Hello Charlie on 9th April!”

Also featuring Jackie Shroff, Elnaaz Norouzi and Shlokka Pandit, Hello Charlie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 9.