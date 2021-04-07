Hello Charlie is a stressbuster kind of film, says Aadar Jain

After Qaidi Band, Aadar Jain is all set with next, titled Hello Charlie, and he aims to impress the audience with his comic timing. The film seems like a comedy of errors where Aadar’s character Charlie is given the task of transporting a gorilla from Mumbai to Diu, and what ensues is a hilarious adventure.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, actor Aadar Jain and director Pankaj Saraswat spoke about releasing the film on an OTT platform and its unique story.

The film’s trailer gives the impression that this is a comedy that will probably be thoroughly enjoyed by kids. Aadar echoed that statement as he shared that “all the response has been very very positive, from kids especially.”

Aadar added, “You see a lot of buddy comedies but have you seen a comedy between a boy and a gorilla going from Mumbai to Diu? The concept and the story in itself are so unique, so fresh. It has never been seen before in Hindi cinema. It’ll make you laugh. It’s like a breath of fresh air. In a time of such worry and stress, it’s more like a stressbuster kind of a film.”

Hello Charlie is releasing on Amazon Prime Video in the midst of another coronavirus wave in the country but the film wasn’t originally intended for an OTT release. “Our film was always intended to be for the big screen but because of the pandemic, we decided to go with Amazon where the reach and the visibility for us will be great. No one is going to the theatres unfortunately which is terrible for the distributors,” shared Aadar.

Hello Charlie also stars Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Rajpal Yadav among others. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 9.