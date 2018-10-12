Helicopter Eela, Tumbbad, Fryday and Jalebi movie release LIVE UPDATES

Helicopter Eela is expected to dominate the box office. Helicopter Eela is expected to dominate the box office.

This week witnesses the release of Helicopter Eela, Fryday, Jalebi and Tumbbad.

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, Helicopter Eela stars Kajol and Riddhi Sen in lead roles. This film is the story of a single mother and her relationship with her son. Kajol plays the single mother who oversees everything that her son does which her son might perceive as interference.

Mystery thriller Tumbbad stars Sohum Shah. The film looks intriguing and is backed by Aanand L Rai.

Fryday stars Govinda and Fukrey fame actor Varun Sharma in lead roles and is a comedy film. Written by Rajeev Kaul, this film is directed by Abhishek Dogra, who also directed Dolly Ki Doli.

Directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj, Jalebi stars Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra and Digangana Suryavanshi in lead roles. With screenplay by Kausar Munir, Jalebi is a love story.