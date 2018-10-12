Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Live now

Helicopter Eela, Tumbbad, Fryday and Jalebi movie release LIVE UPDATES

Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about this week's Bollywood releases - Helicopter Eela, Tumbbad, Fryday and Jalebi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 12, 2018 9:39:01 am
Helicopter Eela, Tumbbad, Fryday and Jalebi movie release LIVE UPDATES Helicopter Eela is expected to dominate the box office.

This week witnesses the release of Helicopter Eela, Fryday, Jalebi and Tumbbad.

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, Helicopter Eela stars Kajol and Riddhi Sen in lead roles. This film is the story of a single mother and her relationship with her son. Kajol plays the single mother who oversees everything that her son does which her son might perceive as interference.

Mystery thriller Tumbbad stars Sohum Shah. The film looks intriguing and is backed by Aanand L Rai.

Fryday stars Govinda and Fukrey fame actor Varun Sharma in lead roles and is a comedy film. Written by Rajeev Kaul, this film is directed by Abhishek Dogra, who also directed Dolly Ki Doli.

Directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj, Jalebi stars Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra and Digangana Suryavanshi in lead roles. With screenplay by Kausar Munir, Jalebi is a love story.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Helicopter Eela, Tumbbad, Fryday and Jalebi.

09:39 (IST) 12 Oct 2018
Watch: Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra reveal why the makers choose Jalebi as title

08:57 (IST) 12 Oct 2018
Vatsal Sheth on Helicopter Eela

Actor Vatsal Sheth tweeted, "Saw Helicopter Eela last night... Such a sweet film about the relationship between Mother & Son... @KajolAtUN was as usual superb😍...Releases this Friday 12th...please go and watch it !!#HelicopterEela #motherandson #kajol"

08:44 (IST) 12 Oct 2018
Tanishaa Mukerji on Helicopter Eela

Tanishaa took to Twitter and wrote, "Watched #helicoptereela my sister is a flawless performer!It’s amazing2see her again on screen looking so stunning &no r mom was’nt a #helicoptermom but @kajol definitely had tinges of 1&it’s great 2Cher play it so exaggerated in this film! Love u baby @kajol 😉😘 go check herout"

08:26 (IST) 12 Oct 2018
Tumbbad: Our verdict

Debutant director Rahi Anil Barve has a distinct voice. Tumbbad is a gorgeous looking, intriguing morality tale which both entrances and repulses: it’s not something I will forget.

Talking about Helicopter Eela, trade analyst Girish Johar said, “Helicopter Eela should have a good start as it is being led by Kajol who has a huge fan base. With a decent buzz around it, the film might mint Rs 2.5 crore on the first day of its release.”

