Helicopter Eela trailer: Kajol is ready to reinvent the concept of parenting with new film

Birthday girl Kajol is returning to the big screen with Helicopter Eela, a dramedy that focuses on the relationship between a mother and a son. The trailer of the film was recently released by the makers. The promo begins with a single mother Eela misunderstanding her son Vivaan’s (Riddhi Sen) words and joining his college in order to spend more time with him.

After experiencing a little discomfort at being called ‘Ma’am’ by her new classmates upon her arrival, Eela clarifies solemnly that she is a student, not a teacher. There are intrusive parents who do not understand the very concept of personal space, but Eela takes it to another level. Eventually, inevitably it creates a rift between the mother and son duo. Finally fed up with his mother and her way of following him everywhere, Vivaan erupts. He gets tired of all the “suffocation”.

There is a moment of unintended hilarity in the trailer when the upbeat song in the background turns into a sad one almost instantly when Eela and Vivaan begin to fight. There is a lot of cutting and splicing in the two-and-a-half-minute clip and transient shots come and go in quick succession. Perhaps it is to signify the fast pace the film will move at.

Helictoper Eela aims to handle subjects of a mother and son relationship, parenting and the generation gap, but the trailer suggests it is too soppy to do any of that in a mature fashion. The cast does show promise though.

Here is what the official synopsis of the film says, “She’s here, there and everywhere! What happens when an over-protective but cool mother joins his son’s college to spend more time with him! Watch out for the cool mother-son duo and a twist in the tale as her plans backfire and she suffers a backlash from Vivan for invading his privacy. Will Helicopter Eela manage to salvage her relationship with Vivan and find her calling again?”

Helicopter Eela releases in theatres on September 7.

