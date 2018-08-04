Helicopter Eela trailer to be out on Kajol’s birthday

Helicopter Eela is all set to hit the big screens on September 7. Helicopter Eela is all set to hit the big screens on September 7.

Bollywood star Kajol, who is returning to the big screen after a year with Helicopter Eela, will launch the film’s trailer on her birthday. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor will turn 44 on August 5. Her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, who is producing the movie, took to Twitter to make the announcement along with a fresh poster of the much-awaited flick.

“Launching the @HelicopterEela trailer in two days on Kajol’s birthday. Stay tuned!” read Ajay’s caption. The film also stars National Award winning actor Riddhi Sen, Neha Dhupia, and Tota Roy Chowdhary.

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar and written by Mitesh Shah, the film will see Kajol playing the role of a single mother, who is also an aspiring singer.

Earlier while talking about her role in the film, Kajol had said, “As a mother, I felt a real connection with Eela’s character. She loves her son unconditionally and has built her life around him. But as he grows up, she finds herself becoming more and more dispensable. She has also put her life and dreams on hold, like so many mothers do. This is a life situation that so many women face once their kids grow up. And, one that I will inevitably face is, what do I do now? How do I hold on to my baby? In a way, Helicopter Eela is a coming of age film, more for Eela rather than it is for her son!”

The movie is all set to hit the big screens on September 7.

