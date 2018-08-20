Helicopter Eela song Yaadon Ki Almari: Kajol reminds us of our unfulfilled dreams

Helicopter Eela song Yaadon Ki Almari: Kajol’s character talks about her aspirations. Helicopter Eela song Yaadon Ki Almari: Kajol’s character talks about her aspirations.

Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela’s latest song titled “Yaadon Ki Almari” is all about reminding us of our own growing up years. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the movie also stars National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen as Kajol’s onscreen teenage son.

The video of “Yaadon Ki Almari” features Kajol crooning the upbeat song in a recording studio. It also has Kajol talking about unfulfilled dreams and the importance of living them in time. Complete with suggestions of college, dance and torn jeans, its lyrics are enough to make anyone nostalgic. The track has been composed by Amit Trivedi and has Palomi Ghosh making her singing debut in Bollywood.

Sharing her excitement, Palomi said, “Pradeep Dada said I was Eela’s voice. I was asked to bear the character’s sketch and journey in my mind and translate those emotions through my music. I am truly grateful to Dada for giving me such an opportunity.”

In Helicopter Eela, Kajol plays an aspiring singer and single mother who goes back to college, with an attempt to stay connected with her son. The film’s first song “Mumma Ki Parchai” explained the relationship dynamics between a mother and a son, and had Kajol nailing the over-protective mother act.

Helicopter Eela will release on September 7, 2018.

