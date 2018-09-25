Helicopter Eela song Ruk Ruk Ruk: Raghav Sachar and Kajol give their own twist to hit 90s song

The revamped version of “Ruk Ruk Ruk” has been composed by Raghav Sachar. The revamped version of “Ruk Ruk Ruk” has been composed by Raghav Sachar.

Revamping old songs has become the order of the day and the latest film to hop on the bandwagon is Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela as they recreate the popular 90s song “Ruk Ruk Ruk”.

The original song was sung by Alisha Chinai for the film Vijaypath and was picturised on Tabu and Ajay Devgn. Anu Malik composed this popular track which was penned by Shyam Anuragi. The new version has been composed by Raghav Sachar and Palomi Ghosh has given the vocals.

While in the old version, it was Tabu’s character who was singing on the streets to gather Ajay Devgn’s attention, in the new one, it is Kajol’s character who does the singing. The music video then shows Kajol dancing to the tunes of the song on a really bright and colourful set. The original composer Anu Malik also makes a cameo in the video. The song has been revamped but all the old lyrics have been retained and it has been changed into a rap. Composer Raghav Sachar also has a cameo here.

Watch Helicopter Eela song Ruk Ruk Ruk:

Talking about the new version of “Ruk Ruk Ruk”, Raghav said, “I’ve retained the melody just like it was in the original by Anu Malik. We have updated the song with new rap portions that make it more conversational. Since Eela’s character is very expressive, it adds a personal touch to the song.”

Helicopter Eela director Pradeep Sarkar gave his nod to the song as soon as he heard it. Raghav elaborated, “One morning Pradeep Da called me and said, ‘Raghav I want you to recreate the Ruk Ruk Ruk song for a film I’m working on. Send it to me by afternoon’. I was stumped but having worked with him for 22 years, I understood. I rushed to the studio and worked up with the basic tune with the rap portions by three in the afternoon. By evening, Pradeep Da was also in the studio. When he first heard the song, he just got up and started dancing.”

Helicopter Eela is all set to release on October 12.

