Helicopter Eela song Mumma Ki Parchai: Kajol nails the over-protective mother act

Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela’s first song “Mumma Ki Parchai” is out. The Amit Trivedi track has an upbeat melody and has been sung by Ronit Sarkar.

The over-two-minute number opens with Kajol’s Eela lightly threatening her son Vivan (Riddhi Sen), that she will follow him to his college if he doesn’t spend enough time with her. The rest of the song shows how Vivan deals with an obsessive and over-protective mother. The lyrics have been written by Swanand Kirkire.

The song’s synopsis reads, “Mumma Ki Parchai is a goofy atrangi song which explains the relationship dynamics shared between a single mother played by Kajol & son played by Riddhi Sen in Helicopter Eela. Sung by Ronit Sarkar, music has Amit Trivedi, the song explores the happy yet irritating and fun side of this relationship, lyrics of which have been penned by Swanand Kirkire.”

The film’s primary plot revolves around a mother (played by Kajol) who is trying her best to hold on to her son (portrayed by Riddhi Sen) as he enters a new phase of his life. Helicopter Eela has been directed by Pradeep Sarkar, who is known for his films like Parineeta, Eklavya and Mardaani. It has been produced by Ajay Devgn, Jayantilal Gada and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada with a screenplay by Mitesh Shah and Anand Gandhi. The music of the movie has been composed by Amit Trivedi.

Helicopter Eela will release on September 7, 2018.

