Helen recalls how threatened heroines reacted to her popularity: ‘They started wearing what I was wearing’

Actor Helen is best known for her special dance numbers, and her success made lead heroines of the time change their on-screen image to match hers. Helen started out doing bit parts in movies, and then developed a reputation for being the main attraction in many of her movies thanks to her special dance numbers.

She chatted with her step-son Arbaaz Khan on his new talk show for Bollywood Bubble, titled The Invincibles. He asked her if she ever had any desire to show off her acting skills, beyond the dancing. Helen said, “See, I was very lucky to continue dancing till the age of 42, which is a big thing. Nowadays, they’re so pretty, they’re so beautiful, they dance so well, but they just come and go… In those days, they used to think that one should stay away from the film industry because it was not good. But the industry wasn’t as open as it is now. In those days, things would happen under the table. If you commanded respect, you got it.”

Asked if she ever felt competition, or fear, Helen said, “The heroines practically took over. They started wearing clothes that no heroine in those days would wear. They would wear sarees and teekas and all that, but the heroines changed. Quite a number of heroines would do what I would do.” Helen admitted that this change resulted in her getting less work, but she didn’t fight it, and instead, she ‘accepted it’.

She continued, “When I started getting less work, I had to bring my bread and butter home for myself. So, I started doing stage shows. I would go to America…”

Helen is married to Salim Khan, and in the interview, she also spoke about their earliest encounters, as well as the complicated situation when they fell in love while Salim was already married.