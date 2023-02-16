Helen on marriage with Salim Khan, says his first wife Salma Khan must have ‘gone through a lot’: ‘I never wanted separation from the family’

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan recently launched his own celebrity chat show, The Invincibles. After hosting his father, scriptwriter Salim Khan, and his former partner, lyricist and scriptwriter Javed Akhtar, he will now be seen in a conversation with her stepmother, yesteryear’s star and dancer Helen. In a promo for the episode, Helen opened up about her relationship with Salim Khan, who was then married to Salma Khan. Salma is mother to actors Salman Khan and Sohail Khan besides Arbaaz and daughter Alvira.

Taking to Instagram, Arbaaz shared the short teaser and wrote in the caption, “Her story of glamour and fame is nothing short of an inspiration for the actresses of today’s era. Watch Helen ji unfold her life journey on The Invincibles with Arbaaz Khan.”

The teaser of the upcoming episode opened with Helen explaining how her mother protected them when there was a bombing at an airport. When asked about with whom she enjoyed dancing the most in films, Helen said that she loved dancing with Shammi Kapoor the most. “He has his style and he never went to rehearsals.”

Talking about her career in the film industry, Helen said, “I was very lucky because I continued dancing till the age of 42.” She recalled that at that time, people thought that women should not work in the film industry. However, she added, “The heroines practically took over. They started wearing clothes that no heroine would wear.”

When Arbaaz questioned her about the time she met his father Salim Khan, Helen blushed and said, “He gave me a rose, we became friends and he was very nice.” When Helen and Salim initially met, Salim was already married to Salma Khan. Talking about Salma, Helen said, “She must have gone through a lot and I think destiny brought me close to all of you.” Helen also added, “I never ever wanted a separation from the family.”