‘Heartbreaking’: Kiara Advani on Toxic failure, reveals Sidharth’s reaction to steamy scenes

Despite arriving amid significant anticipation, director Geetu Mohandas’ Yash-starrer Toxic earned largely negative reviews and bombed at the box office. Along with the commercial setback, the crime thriller also faced intense trolling over various aspects and received backlash for its glorification of hypermasculinity and misogyny. Recently, actor Kiara Advani, one of Toxic’s female leads, addressed the criticisms directed at the movie and herself.

Admitting that no one on Team Toxic expected the movie to provoke such reactions, Kiara said the responses broke her heart in the initial days. She made the comments during her appearance on the fifth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, alongside her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra. “On Day 1, it was heartbreaking,” the actor revealed when asked how she felt seeing the movie tank while her performance was earning favourable reviews.

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Kiara Advani on Toxic setback

“As a team, I don’t think any of us saw it coming, when the movie misfired despite it opening to what it did. It was heartbreaking, especially during the opening weekend. I was very low. But then I noticed a lot of appreciation for me stepping out of my comfort zone. I think this (Toxic and her role as Nadia) would be defining in my journey,” she asserted.

As the conversation progressed, Kiara Advani also addressed the heat she faced over the intimate scenes with Yash. When host Karan Johar pointed out that some were even asking for Sidharth Malhotra’s reaction to these scenes, Kiara noted that her husband couldn’t care less.

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How Sidharth Malhotra reacted to Toxic intimate scenes

“I fed off his energy because he had not cared about it. He never even brought it up. We have never even spoken about this. It didn’t affect him, nor was he bothered about it. Besides, such things (criticisms) have been happening for decades, and many wonderful actors have faced them, starting with Aishwarya Rai. When I saw what was going on on the internet… There was a massive reaction. People had already started calling out the ‘hypocrisy.’ So, I really didn’t feel the need to justify it,” she added.

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Also starring Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles, Toxic was mounted on a reported budget of Rs 600 crore but grossed only Rs 342.26 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

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Although both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have appeared on Koffee with Karan as guests before, this was their first joint appearance. Sidharth, whom Karan introduced through his Student of the Year (2012), made his debut on the chat show in 2013 during Season 4. At the time, he appeared with his Student of the Year co-stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Since then, he has appeared on the show every season, later alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal, and Varun Dhawan.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani made her Koffee with Karan debut in 2022 during Season 7 when she appeared with her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor. In Season 8, she appeared alongside Vicky Kaushal.