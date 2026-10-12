He starred in 100 ads, a Hrithik Roshan film, then chose Quantum Physics: Meet Jas Khetani

What is every actor’s dream? To become famous, work with the best in the business, have a calendar packed with projects and earn recognition. But what if someone who had all of this chose to walk away at the peak of his career to pursue science? Meet Jas Khetani, the adorable face you may remember from commercials for everything from Odomos and Dettol to Eveready, Rooh Afza and MasterChef.

Jas has featured in over 100 advertisements and shared screen space with celebrities such as MS Dhoni and Akshay Kumar. He was also part of Hrithik Roshan’s 2017 film Kaabil. Just when his acting career seemed to be going places, Jas made an unexpected choice: he stepped away from the world of showbiz to explore the fascinating realms of quantum physics and artificial intelligence.

His current passion is to explore possibilities around quantum computing

Today, Jas is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, with a minor in Mathematics, at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey, where he has an impressive GPA of 3.97. But his ambitions extend well beyond the classroom. He is the founder of JAS (Jas Automation Solutions), a venture focused on developing algorithm-driven solutions for businesses and improving process efficiency through digitalisation. His professional experience also includes working as an undergraduate tech assistant at the university, where he upgraded humanoid robots using Python and machine learning, and interning at Telecom System Integrator, where he developed Python-based customer relationship management software using Agile practices. All at just the age of 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kavyansshi Simaria (@kavyansshi_simaria)

His interests span quantum computing, blockchain, robotics and software development. A passionate learner and researcher, Jas also writes about quantum computing on Medium, exploring the possibilities of a field that continues to push the boundaries of scientific innovation.

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He plays Garba, flute and is trained in Martial Arts

And yet, science is only one facet of his multifaceted personality. His extracurricular pursuits are just as intriguing. Jas is the founder of Ae Haalo, is deeply involved in garba, and has explored everything from playing the flute and martial arts to performing with fire sticks.

In an Instagram post celebrating her brother’s birthday in May, Kavyanshi Simaria offered a glimpse into his extraordinary journey. “Over hundred plus ads, films, a career people dream of and he walked away from it at his peak,” she wrote.

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Describing his seemingly endless list of interests, Kavyanshi highlighted how he balances garba, music, quantum physics, artificial intelligence and martial arts, among several other pursuits. “A true jack of all trade and somehow master of many,” she wrote.

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In the comments section, she elaborated on why his story deserved to be told, writing, “A long form video, but tbh even if they make a film it will be less. This guy is insane. The energy, the aura omg genuinely short on words. It is him who has set standards for me. My brother.”

Jas’s love for Garba extends beyond performing. He has also been associated with Rasleela Garba Academy as an instructor, teaching the traditional dance form to students across the world.

He memorised an entire text book at just 11

His appetite for challenges was evident even as a child. In 2017, while in Class 6, Jas participated in a training programme led by Dharmesh Pithva, where he took on the challenge of memorising an entire book, including its page numbers. He successfully completed it, with his trainer describing him as the youngest participant in the programme.

While his former co-stars have continued to make their mark in entertainment — Sara Arjun, for instance, who appeared alongside him in a popular McDonald’s advertisement, has since emerged as a prominent young face in Bollywood, with Dhurandhar among her credits — Jas has chosen a markedly different path.

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Perhaps his sister put it best when she wrote, “His story was never meant to be at just one thing.”

From television commercials and Bollywood to quantum computing and artificial intelligence, Jas Khetani’s journey challenges the idea that success must follow a single path. Despite having enjoyed the fame and recognition that many aspiring actors dream of, the former child actor has largely kept his journey away from the public eye. Today, he is quietly pursuing his passion for science while balancing an impressive academic record with a diverse range of extracurricular interests.