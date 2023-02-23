‘He looks like Sushant Singh Rajput’: Fans are reminded of the late actor after seeing Hrithik Roshan’s body double

New pictures of Hrithik Roshan‘s body double and stuntman Mansoor Ali Khan are reminding the netizens of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Mansoor, on his Instagram, has shared several pictures with Hrithik. One of his pictures with the star, from the sets of Vikram Vedha, recently made it’s way to a paparazzi’s social media platforms.

Fans have since said that Mansoor’s pictures are reminding them of Sushant Singh Rajput. See here:

Mansoor had shared this particular picture a few weeks ago to wish Hrithik Roshan on his birthday (January 10). In the picture Mansoor and Hrithik are seen posing for the camera. They seemed to have posed after finishing one of the fight sequences from the Pushkar and Gayathri’s directorial.

Netizens have now flooded Mansoor’s post with comments where they’ve shared that Mansoor indeed looks like SSR and that they miss the late actor. One person wrote, “He looks like Sushant Singh Rajput,” another wrote, “Yeh too sushant hai bhai,” one fan also remembered SSR’s character Mansoor from his film Kedarnath (2018), they wrote, “The fact that he looks like SSR, also his name is Mansoor, Sushant’s character’s name from Kedarnath!” A few social media users also wrote “Sab ke parde fas krdiye mansoor 😂ne”.

Mansoor has also shared videos of him doing action sequences instead of Hrithik in the film.

Mansoor has worked as Hrithik’s body double in several films, he has also shared a picture from the time they shot Siddharth Anand’s Bang Bang together in 2014.

Mansoor, in one of the pictures has also shared a sweet message for Hrithik, where he wrote, “Thank You @hrithikroshan bhai ❤️ for being not only a Great Boss but also a super friendly human being.!!” The picture here is from the BTS of their shoot together for Hrithik’s sports and fitness brand.

In most of the pictures that Mansoor has shared from when he has been Hrithik’s body double, one can see hoe he’s donned the same hairstyle has Hrithik and his physique is also very close to that of Hrithik’s. Apart from being Hrithik’s body double and stuntman, Mansoor also shoots for several advertisements. He’s also been Hrithik’s body double in films like Jodha Akbar (2012), War (2019), Satyameva Jayate 2 (2021), D-Day (2013) among others.