‘He did a hexagon’: Cocktail 2 producer brutally teases Shahid Kapoor over his love life

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon-starrer Cocktail 2 was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actors kept the atmosphere lively as they spoke about first love and love triangles. However, it was producer Dinesh Vijan’s playful remark about Shahid’s love life that stole the show.
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna on love
From talking about their first love to being in a love triangle, the Cocktail 2 actors were at their candid best at the event.
Talking about her first love, Kriti Sanon shared, “At that time you feel you are in love, but later feel it wasn’t love.”
When Rashmika Mandanna was asked if she remembers her first love, the actress dodged the question and said, “I am very happy being married right now, so I shouldn’t backtrack. I am very happy in the present.”
Shahid Kapoor spoke about his first love and said, “Everyone remembers their first love, but what matters is their last love. You don’t even know you are in love the first time. Love is actually when you settle; be with somebody forever. They accept you for who you are.”
Things took an interesting turn when the actors were asked whether they had ever been part of a love triangle. While Rashmika Mandanna denied having such an experience, Kriti Sanon admitted that she had been in one.
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Kriti said, “When I was in school, I had a crush on my really close friend’s crush. I didn’t really do much about it. It was good I didn’t go for it as that guy turned out to be a bit of a red-flag.”
While Shahid tried to be ‘politically correct’ with his answer, producer Dinesh Vijan pulled his leg and commented, “Shahid has gotten stuck in a couple of triangles. In fact, he didn’t do a triangle but a hexagon.”
Responding to Dinesh, Shahid said, “It was a circle started from the same place and ended at the same place.”
Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015. Prior to that, the actor was linked with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Rao, Vidya Balan, and Priyanka Chopra.
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About Cocktail 2
Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 releases on June 19. Talking about the second instalment, producer Dinesh Vijan said, “It has been 13 years since we made Cocktail. Even though so much time has passed, it just feels like yesterday. Luv Ranjan wrote the most relevant rom-com I have read in a long time; there is no one like him for the genre. 23 years ago, my dearest and oldest friend Homi Adajania directed my first film, and now he has directed this.”
Homi added, “Dinesh was asking me to make Cocktail for the last 12 years, but we never found a story.”
Talking about the story, the film’s writer Luv Ranjan said, “You will be in for a lot of shocks when you see the film. There will be many pleasant surprises too.” Dinesh added, “Today, the youth wants more connect and this film gives love hope. First one had an intense second half, this one’s second half is very unconventional. This was the quickest casting in history. I was talking to Shahid from my balcony, and he was on board. It was the easiest film to cast.”
Homi added, “This film is extremely relevant. It’s not just the kind of black-and-white love story we usually see on screen. It explores several grey areas, such as whether merely thinking about cheating amounts to cheating, and whether intent matters more than the physical act. As the story unfolds, viewers will constantly find themselves questioning who is right and who is wrong.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More