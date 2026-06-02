‘He did a hexagon’: Cocktail 2 producer brutally teases Shahid Kapoor over his love life

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon-starrer Cocktail 2 was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actors kept the atmosphere lively as they spoke about first love and love triangles. However, it was producer Dinesh Vijan’s playful remark about Shahid’s love life that stole the show.

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna on love

From talking about their first love to being in a love triangle, the Cocktail 2 actors were at their candid best at the event.

Talking about her first love, Kriti Sanon shared, “At that time you feel you are in love, but later feel it wasn’t love.”

When Rashmika Mandanna was asked if she remembers her first love, the actress dodged the question and said, “I am very happy being married right now, so I shouldn’t backtrack. I am very happy in the present.”