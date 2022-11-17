scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

HC restrains illegal streaming of Bhuj: The Pride of India, blocks rogue websites

The Delhi High Court also asked the domain name registrars to ensure the domain names in question are suspended, locked and status quo is maintained.

Bhuj The Pride of IndiaAjay Devgn headlined Bhuj: The Pride of India movie. (Photo: Ajay Devgn Films)

The Delhi High Court has permanently restrained over 700 websites from unlawfully streaming Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India and confirmed its earlier order blocking the “rogue” websites. The order was passed by Justice Prathiba M Singh on a lawsuit by the producers of the film to prevent several websites from unlawfully streaming its pirated copies.

In August, the court had passed an interim injunction blocking and restraining 42 websites from broadcasting the film in violation of the plaintiffs’ copyright and broadcast reproduction rights. However, it was subsequently found there were 689 additional websites that were illegally streaming the movie.

Also Read |Bhuj: The Pride of India director reveals his grandmother was among 300 women who built the runway: Read the true story

Considering that the plaintiffs’ rights have not been disputed, the court ruled a permanent injunction should be ordered in the present case.

“A permanent injunction is liable to be granted … against all the rogue websites i.e., Defendant Nos. 1 to 42 and the other domain names added by subsequent affidavits totalling 689 additional websites/ domain names,” said the court in its order dated November 14.

“The orders of blocking shall also stand confirmed permanently in respect of all the impugned domain names / websites. The suit is decreed in the above terms,” the court stated.

It also asked the domain name registrars to ensure the domain names in question are suspended, locked and status quo is maintained.

In its order, the court noted although all the defendant rogue websites had been served or were issued judicial orders, none appeared before it in the matter.

The plaintiffs, who were the producers and owners of various television channels as well as Disney+ Hotstar platform, had earlier told the court if their exclusive rights to the film are not protected and illegal streaming continued, they will suffer adverse monetary impact.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 03:13:42 pm
