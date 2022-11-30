scorecardresearch
Hazel Keech calls Yuvraj Singh ‘apple of my eye’ on sixth wedding anniversary, share their photos with son Orion

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in 2016 and welcomed their son Orion earlier this year.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married six years ago.

Actor Hazel Keech and cricketer Yuvraj Singh are celebrating their sixth marriage anniversary on Wednesday and to mark the occasion, the actor took to Instagram to share two photos showing how their relationship has evolved over the years.

The first photo shared by Hazel has Yuvraj blowing her a kiss from the field and the second photo has them posing as a family with their son Orion. Hazel wrote in the caption, “To the love of my life, apple of my eye, thorn in my side, pain in my …. Oh wait, i lost my train of thought. Happy 6 years of life as husband and wife, we have passed through all, happiness and strife. I stand taller with pride with you by my side, lifes been an adventure, lets enjoy the ride.”

She added, “Now parents we are, older and wiser, fatter and rounder with tons of laughter. Life threw us together, all it took was one look, and now I’m yours forever I cant get unhooked. I love you dear husband, your snoring and all, there’s not a thing id change, nothing at all. This accidental poem has come to an end but life togethers just begun, to this message i’ll now press send. ❤️”

Yuvraj also shared a set of photos with Hazel and called her the best ‘partner in crime’. “Happy 6 baby! Here’s to all the moments big and small that have made our love stand tall ❤️ couldn’t have asked for a better partner in crime 🤗 happy anniversary @hazelkeech.”

Yuvraj and Hazel got married in 2016 and welcomed their son Orion earlier this year.

