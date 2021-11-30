Hazel Keech pens heartwarming note for Yuvraj Singh on fifth wedding anniversary: ‘Thank you for completing my life’

Actor Hazel Keech on Tuesday shared a heartwarming post for husband, cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Sharing a picture from their wedding, the Bodyguard actor remembered their journey together. She also thanked him for completing her life, adding that he is her ‘happy ever after’.

Sharing the unseen picture of herself and Yuvraj from their wedding, Hazel wrote, “When we first met i knew, in that moment, something big had happened…. but i didnt know what. I didnt know then that my life would be changed forever.” Wishing anniversary to her partner, the actor added, “Happy 5 years to the biggest change I never saw coming and a happy ever after i wasnt looking for…. Thank you for completing my life! The words “i love you” dont cut it, but itll do xxx.”

Yuvraj Singh also wished his wife Hazel Keech with a mushy post on Instagram. Sharing a picture of one of their happy moments, he wrote, “5 years and strong !! I love you and I miss you we will be together soon happy anniversary baby @hazelkeechofficial.”

Their posts were soon filled with messages and wishes from their friends. Richa Chadha and boyfriend Ali Fazal had similar messages as they wrote, “God bless you two”. Others like Satyajeet Dubey, Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia and Chris Gayle also wished them a happy wedding anniversary.

Earlier this month, Yuvraj Singh decided to come out of retirement in February next year “on public demand”. It’s been more than two years since he bid adieu to international cricket.

In a surprise late-night post, the 39-year-old posted a clip of his final century for India and wrote, “God decides your destiny !!On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Ain’t nothing like this feeling!”